Cowboys and Cowgirls Bank Big in North Dakota at Exclusive Rough Rider Cup

Over the past few years, a handful of new rodeos have popped up in the last month of the season. One of those very lucrative events is the Rough Rider Cup in Mandan, N.D., which wrapped up over the recent weekend.

While the massive payouts will shake up the World Standings, it was also one of the final rodeos where athletes could earn points in the Playoffs Series. The Governor's Cup, which will close out the season in Sioux Falls, S.D., is just one week after the Rough Rider Cup, and athletes are invited based on their performance in the Playoffs.

Bareback Riding

After a three-year hiatus from the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and plagued by injuries, three-time World Champion Tim O'Connell is making moves. A huge ride of 90 points on J Bar J's Straight Stick earned him $18,119, moving him to No. 22 in the World Standings.

O'Connell was out for all of 2024 and competed at just a handful of rodeos in 2025, so he had to start from the bottom in 2026, with no qualifications to the limited-entry rodeos. He is now just $26,000 outside of the top 15.

Steer Wrestling

Tyler Waguespack | Fernando Sam-Sin

Five-time World Champion Tyler Waguespack threw his steer in 3.5 seconds for a $9,475 payday in record-breaking fashion. The win helped "Wag" clinch the PRCA steer wrestling regular-season earnings record.

The official number will be determined on September 30, but currently the Louisiana cowboy has $205,876 in season earnings. The previous bar was set by Dalton Massey in 2024 at $199,263.

Team Roping

With $121,789 each in season earnings, Dustin Egusquiza and JC Flake are fighting to secure their position at the 2026 NFR. A 3.8-second run earned them $9,856 each and Egusquiza is now ranked No. 10 in heading and Flake No. 11 in heeling.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Wyoming cowboy Brody Wells has likely clinched his third NFR, after a 92-point ride on J Bar J's Shady Jacket banked him a whopping $18,020. Wells climbed to No. 6 in the World and crossed the $200,000 mark in season earnings after the impressive ride in Mandan.

Tie-Down Roping

Cory Solomon | Fernando Sam-Sin

Cory Solomon is a 10-time NFR qualifier chasing his first trip to the Thomas & Mack since 2023. His performance in Mandan was just what he needed, bringing him to No. 15 in the World. A 7.1-second run was exactly what it took to earn the $9,983 victory.

Barrel Racing

Another athlete determined to secure her place at the 2026 NFR, Tayla Moeykens stopped the clock at 17.00 seconds, earning $12,780. The Montana native is almost certainly safe now, ranked No. 7, with $160,288 in season earnings.

Breakaway Roping

A truly storybook year continues for Cheyanne McCartney, who took the win with a run of 1.8 seconds, banking $12,464. She leads the World Standings by nearly $20,000 and is closing in on the $200,000 mark in regular-season earnings.

Bull Riding

Decorated PBR athlete and PRCA rookie John Crimber has racked up win after win at late-season rodeos. His 88.5-point ride on Dakota Rodeo's Astro Outlaw was worth $18,048, helping him climb to No. 7 in the World.