NFR Preview: A Look At The Top Three Bull Riders Heading To The NFR

The clock has officially hit zero on the 2026 regular rodeo season and the top 15 athletes in bull riding are set to see the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) come December. With a rookie on top of the world standings, veteran cowboys will have their work cut out for them if they want to take home the championship.

Noah Lee

This rookie stepped into the ProRodeo arena for the first time this season and immediately stole the show. With $405,040 to his name, Noah Lee nearly $80,000 ahead of the No. 2 cowboy and he’s not stopping until he’s named the world champion. The 18-year-old cowboy out of Mineral Wells, Texas is looking to make a name for himself in the Thomas & Mack Arena.

Despite being a rookie, Lee came to play this season. He’s earned 27 rodeo titles, including some of the biggest money earners of the year, most recently pulling in the win at The Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls to end the season. With 19 rides over 90 points, he is clearly ready to take over Las Vegas come December.

Tristen Hutchings

Tristen Hutchings, seen here in a file photo, was the lone bull rider to cover both animals he faced at the 47th annual George Paul Xtreme Bulls event. | Hailey Rae/For PRCA

At No. 2 in the world, Tristen Hutchings will have his work cut out for him once he hits the ground in the Thomas & Mack Arena. With four NFR qualifications under his belt, Hutchings is looking to secure his first world title and he has a gap to close with $328,764 to his name.

This 26-year-old cowboy pulled in nine rodeo wins throughout 2026, his most recent being big money grabs at the Carbon County Stampede and the Utah Days of '47 Rodeo. As one of the best athletes in the game, Hutchings has an impressive average ride score of 89 points, and he currently is setting the standard for the other cowboys going up against him.

Luke Mackey

Luke Mackey | Nathan Meyer Photography

This cowboy has battled his way to the top of the leaderboard as Luke “Colorado Kid” Mackey earned his spot at No. 3 in the world with just weeks left to go in the season. Mackey earned $280,145 throughout the season and will again have a big gap to close if he wants to end up on top of the leaderboard when it’s all said and done.

He’s earned the crown at six total rodeos, including the Canby Rodeo and the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo to end the season. Although his average scores may be lower than the two cowboys ahead of him, he knows how to pull out the win. With one other trip to the NFR under his belt, Mackey is ready to prove he has what it takes to become the world champion.

Lee is sitting strong at the top, but he won’t be able to take it for granted as the bull riders behind him are hungry for the world champion crown.

Other qualifiers include:

4. Stetson Wright, $279,442.91

5. T.J. Gray, $258,647.79

6. John Crimber, $254,338.89

7. Hayden Welsh, $242,065.18

8. Qynn Andersen, $215,162.12

9. Hudson Bolton, $214,284.25

10. Lane Vaughan, $183,897.39

11. Colten Fritzlan, $174,284.61

12. Cooper James, $169,121.71

13. Braxton Whitesell, $168,979.99

14. Josh Frost, $166,408.40

15. Jake Gardner, $156,068.75