NFR Qualifiers Shine at Big Sky Country Rodeos

Montana wrapped up one of its busiest weekends in professional rodeo over the Labor Day weekend. With multiple NFR qualifiers topping the leaderboards across Dillon, Plains, and White Sulphur Springs, several familiar names found their way to the top.

Sanders County Fair & PRCA Rodeo - Plains, MT

Montana naitives packed the leaderboard in Plains, Montana, over the weekend, earning some great paychecks towards their circuit standings.

Ty Erickson won his home state rodeo after throwing his steer in 3.2 seconds at the Sanders County Fair Main Arena. Big Timber cowgirl Cadee Williams cashed in $2,063 in the breakaway roping with a time of 2.2 seconds.

En route to a possible second NFR qualification Kathy Grimes and KG Just Money, aka Showie, crossed the timer in 16.86 seconds to win the barrel racing. In the bull riding, five-time NFR qualifier Josh Frost earned an impressive 92-point score aboard Powder River Rodeo's Moolah to take the win and $7,689.

Meagher County Labor Day Rodeo - White Sulphur Springs, MT

J Bar J's Shady Life and Nick Pelke matched up for 86 points to win the bareback riding in White Sulphur Springs. Team ropers Brayden Schmidt and Creed West earned first place with a run of 4.0 seconds, winning $2,253 each.

Brody Wells' ride on J Bar J's Painted Bunny resulted in an 85.5-point ride to top the leaderboard in saddle bronc riding, winning $4,343 toward his third possible NFR qualification. In the bull riding, Cullen Telfer drew Pickett Pro Rodeo Co's Inflation, and the matchup resulted in 87.5 points for the win.

Dillon Jaycees PRCA Rodeo - Montana's Biggest Weekend - Dillon, MT

"Montana's Biggest Weekend" in Dillon kicked off over the Labor Day weekend, with rodeo action spanning across three days of competition.

Clay Jorgenson earned one of his highest scores of the 2026 season atop Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Mustard to win the Dillon Jaycees PRCA Rodeo. A 2.3-second run in the breakaway roping boosted Jaci Hammons to the top, winning first place and $3,130 toward her 2026 Rookie of the Year campaign.

Rowdy Parrott's 3.2 edged out the rest of the competition for the top spot in the steer wrestling. Brayden Roe tied his calf down in 8.0 seconds to win his event and earn $2,669. Barrel racer Alyssa Urbanek-Wade and her equine athlete Martinis At Midnight, aka Tito, took first place with a run of 17.20 seconds to add $2,837 to her season earnings.