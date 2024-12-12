NFR Rookie Steer Wrestling Horses Carry Their Cowboys to the Pay Window
In their first trip to Vegas, rookie steer wrestling horses, Banker and Swamper, have been nothing short of phenomenal. The NFR is a test of endurance, patience, and timing for the equine athletes. These two continue to prove they belong on the big stage by helping Jesse Brown and Dakota Eldrige clinch a tie for the win in Round 7.
Dakota Eldridge was the second guy out and made a nearly perfect run to stop the clock at 3.5 seconds. Later on in the performance, Jesse Brown nailed his start and also threw his steer in 3.5 seconds. The tie at the top remained and both cowboys took the victory lap.
Dakota gives credit to the amazing horse, Swamper, owned by Broom Tree Ranch LLC. He may be an NFR rookie, but this talented horse has helped many of the best guys win on other big stages. Will Lummus, who is currently leading the average race, is also riding Swamper.
Jesse Brown made a horse change in Round 5, and has been very successful since swinging a leg over Banker. He won Round 5, and came out on top again tonight in Round 7. Owned by Justin Shaffer, Banker has also figured out the Thomas and Mack quickly and is making an impressive Vegas debut.
Shaffer and Banker put up a 3.7 in Round 7, to split a second with 5-time World Champion, Tyler Waguespack. Behind them in the money was J.D. Struxness with a smooth 3.8-second run. Cash Robb remained strong in the average with a 4.0 and a 4th-place finish.
Race to Watch
After Round 7, the world championship and average titles still remain hard to predict. With 3 rounds remaining and more than $100k still up for grabs, a whole lot can still change. As it stands now, Will Lummus is sitting No.1 in the average. If he remains in that position, he is likely to go home with a gold buckle. However, Rowdy Parrot and Cash Robb sit tied in the average at No.2 and both have a shot at it too. Dakota Eldridge caught a no-time along the way, but has dominated in rounds keeping him a contender as well.
It is too early to call, but the race to the World Title will be fun to watch in steer wrestling. Stay tuned for daily updates straight from the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Round 7 Steer Wrestling Full Results
1/2. (tie) Jesse Brown and Dakota Eldridge, 3.5 seconds, $30,155 each
3/4. (tie) Justin Shaffer and Tyler Waguespack, 3.7, $17,115 each
5. J.D. Struxness, 3.8, $8,693
6. Cash Robb, 4.0, $5,433
7. Tucker Allen, 4.2
8. Rowdy Parrott, 4.4
9. Scott Guenthner, 4.5
10. Will Lummus, 4.6
11. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.9
12. Tyler Pearson, 5.1
13. Don Payne, 5.2
14. Ty Erickson, 5.3
15. Dalton Massey, NT.
Average Race After Round 7
1. Will Lummus - 29.80/7
2/3. Cash Robb - 30.00/7
2/3. Rowdy Parrott - 30.00/7
4. Tucker Allen - 31.40/ 7
5. Stetson Jorgenson - 32.60/7
6/7. Don Payne - 32.90/7
6/7. Tyler Waguespack - 32.90/7
8. Jesse Brown - 36.80/7
9. Tyler Pearson - 52.80/7
10. J.D. Stuxness - 24.50/6
11. Dakota Eldrige - 25.30/6
12. Justin Shaffer - 25.70/6
13. Ty Erickson - 27.40/6
14. Scott Guenther - 33.70/6
15. Dalton Massey - 34.00/5