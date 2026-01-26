Family of Winners on Full Display at 2026 National Western Colorado vs the World

The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, Colo. has come to a close, marking the end of one of the better winter rodeos that the PRCA has to offer. This event is unique in many ways, one of which happens before the rodeo even kicks off: Colorado vs. the World.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Colorado vs. the World is an annual event where contestants from the home state battle it out against top athletes from around the country. This year, there was a pair of family members competing on each team in their respective events, NFR qualifier Amanda Wisehart and bull riding phenom Hayden Welsh.

Even though both Wisehart and Welsh hail from Gillette, Wyo., the two were on opposing sides of this clash. After winning Rodeo Austin, Wisehart agreed to represent them on the World team, while her nephew would suit up for Colorado after winning Estes Park last summer.

The World team ended up ousting the home state led by the lone women's event winner, Wisehart. She and her old faithful Firefly stepped back into the arena for the first time since his retirement, and looked like they never missed a beat.

However, Welsh did his part, and all that he could possibly do for his team as he not only won the shootout round, but the two rounds prior as well. Between Welsh and his aunt, the two brought home $20,500, two pairs of spurs, a couple of bottles of whiskey, and some heavy-duty jackets.

A Family Affair

Sami Jo Buum

Between the two of them, there isn't an accomplishment that they don't attribute to their family.

"We all knew how much work had to be put in during the week to be successful at rodeos on the weekend. My parents also taught us that success is never handed to you it's earned. I think those two things we were both taught have shaped my entire rodeo career," stated Wisehart.

While there wasn't a barrel racer in the family who had made the NFR before Wisehart did in 2021, Welsh's dad (Bobby) paved the road for the up-and-coming bull rider. Bobby Welsh went to the NFR on seven different occasions, and now it is Hayden's turn.

After the permit year that Hayden had, where he won over $147,000, it seems likely that his time to nod his head in the Thomas & Mack will be here before we know it. For now, the family is taking in all of the highs, and Colorado vs. the World was one for the whole team.

More Rodeo News