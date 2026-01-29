Montgomery and Hall Claim Big Wins in Unadilla at Put Up or Shut Up

Molli Montgomery had a fairytale weekend in Unadilla, Ga., at the 4th Annual Put Up or Shut Up Futurity and High Stakes, produced by Aloha Acres. The $10,000 added event had a 4D Open, 3D Highstakes, 2D Futurity, 2D Derby, and 2D Futurity Slot.

Riding a pair of full siblings for the 2026 futurity season, Heavens Gone Wild and Heavens Wild Side, Montgomery earned over $90,000 over the recent weekend in Unadilla. Montgomery's success story this weekend began nearly a decade ago.

In 2016, Montgomery made history by winning both the BFA World Futurity Championship and the BFA World Juvenile Championship. Her Juvi winner, LegsGoneWild (Tres Seis x Stoli Bugs Me x Stoli), went on to a very successful aged-event career and has become a top producer.

Heavens Gone Wild and Heavens Wild Side are both sired by JL Dash Ta Heaven and out of LegsGoneWild. In Round 1, Montgomery rode Heavens Gone Wild to a 14.699 for the win. Heavens Wild Side was not far behind, with a 14.707, finishing second. Another LegsGoneWild colt, ridden by Montgomery, LongLegLouise (sired by Eddie Stinson) took fourth in the round.

The duo of Heavens Gone Wild and Heavens Wild Side finished second and third in the Open 1D and High Stakes 1D on Friday.

In Round 2, Montgomery and Heavens Wild Side blasted the fastest time of the futurity with a 14.477, taking the win by over four-tenths of a second. They also finished third in the Open 1D and High Stakes 1D.

Heavens Gone Wild topped the Futurity 2D in Round 2, with a 14.985. Ultimately, the pair of full siblings finished first and second in the Futurity 1D Average.

Montgomery's biggest payday of the weekend came in the Futurity Slot. Heavens Wild Side finished first, earning $48,958. Heavens Gone Wild claimed the second-place check for $23,599. Montgomery earned $92,360 throughout the weekend.

Derby Winner

Dusky Lynn Hall | Lexi Smith Media

Youth rider Dusky Lynn Hall had another high-earning weekend with her exceptional group of horses. She won the Open Friday 1D aboard Chasin A Win, and placed sixth on JH Firewater Honor. The same pair of horses placed first and fifth in the High Stakes 1D on Friday.

In the single-round Derby, Hall and JH Firewater Honor clocked the fastest time of the weekend at 14.373 seconds. The run earned the 1D Derby win, as well as the Saturday Open 1D, and Saturday High Stakes 1D. Chasin A Win finished third in the Derby 1D, and fourth in both the Open 1D and High Stakes 1D.

