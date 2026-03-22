Three-Time World Champion Barrel Racer Featured on ESPN SportsCenter

First observed in 1987, Women's History Month is now celebrated in the United States each March. Originating in a Sonoma, Calif., school district, as a weeklong celebration of women's contributions throughout history, the tradition has grown into a nationally revered event.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued a proclamation recognizing the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week. Seven years later, the National Women’s History Project petitioned Congress, and the event was expanded into Women's History Month.

As part of this celebration, ESPN has created a series of features with female athletes. Recently, one of rodeo's finest made an appearance on SportsCenter.

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Pozzi Tonozzi on ESPN SportsCenter

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi | Fernando Sam-Sin

As part of the series on ESPN SportsCenter, 18-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifying barrel racer, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, was featured on March 18.

The decorated cowgirl shared her story on one of the biggest sports platforms in the world, explaining how she went from a horse crazy eight-year-old to one of the best trainers and jockeys in the sport. Pozzi Tonozzi splits her time between Texas and Colorado, with her husband, Garrett, and their daughter, Tinley.

Life is busy for the Pozzi Tonozzi household, as they not only rodeo full-time, but also operate a breeding program and own stallions. Amidst gold buckles and NFR qualifications, Pozzi Tonozzi also finds time to train and campaign her own aged-event horses and has racked up countless major futurity wins.

Pozzi Tonozzi has been a fixture of professional rodeo since her first NFR qualification in 2003. In 2006, she claimed the coveted NFR Average and a year later, earned her first gold buckle. She went on to earn World Championships again in 2009 and 2023.

From her early qualifications aboard Sixth Vision ("Stitch"), to her next World Champion, Yeah Hes Firen ("Duke"), followed by her most recent gold buckle on Busby Quarter Horses' Jets Top Gun ("Benny"), Pozzi Tonozzi's career has been filled with great horses.

Pozzi Tonozzi set a new single-season earnings record of $496,499 in 2023. She has earned over $1 million in NFR earnings alone and has career earnings of $3,790,000. In 2025, she had another outstanding season and finished the season No. 3 in the World and as the NFR Average Reserve Champion.

If you would like to check out the segment, the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) shared it here.