Gavin Soileau Stuns With New Pendleton Steer Wrestling Record

The No. 14 cowboy in the steer wrestling world standings, Gavin Soileau, just set a new steer wrestling record in Pendleton, Ore., at 3.3 seconds. For the rodeo on the grass, it's a record that may never be touched again.

At the Pendleton Roundup, timed event animals are run down an alley, rather than released from a chute as they are at most rodeos. This means contestants must accurately pace their horse through the box as they watch the animal leave out in front of them. This setup generally makes for longer times than at standard rodeos, as it allows the animal a bit more of an advantage.

However, as Soileau's steer broke the plane in the alley, it stumbled on the wet grass arena. For many steer wrestlers, this could ruin a run, as the reaction time needed to catch a steer when they suddenly change pace is very difficult. Soileau proved why he belongs in the top 15 in the world, and caught and threw the steer in record time.

Though Soileau's winnings were a bit slower in August, he has really picked up steam in the last month of the season. He took the win at the Tri-State Rodeo Chute Out in Fort Madison, Iowa, and placed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Lewiston, Idaho.

Still, the round win in Pendleton was a much-needed boost for Soileau, who is teetering on the edge of the ever-dreaded NFR bubble. Several past NFR qualifiers, including Justin Shaffer, Dalton Massey, and Scott Guenthner, sit just beyond the No. 15 spot, which puts the pressure on those just inside the cut to keep on winning checks.

Soileau's First NFR Qualification

Gavin Soileau | Fernando Sam-Sin

Soileau is no stranger to the pressure of the NFR bubble, though. In 2025, he competed at The Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls in what he thought was a last-chance effort to qualify for the NFR. He was No. 16 in the world standings, less than $1,000 from qualifying for his first NFR, but Sioux Falls didn't pan out the way he had hoped.

Just a few hundred dollars short of his first trip to Vegas, Soileau was offered a ride on Shane Hanchey's charter flight to the Sheriff's PRCA Rodeo in San Bernardino, Calif., where he finished second, winning just enough to punch his ticket to the finals.

There are still several major rodeos left in the regular season, but if Soileau can maintain his winning momentum, and the little bit of luck that graced him in Pendleton, he could well be on his way to his second NFR qualification.