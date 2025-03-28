Rodeo Daily

Professional Rodeo Recap: All of the Action From Arizona to Alberta

As winter turns to spring, the rodeo season continues to build across the United States and Canada.

From Arizona to Iowa to Alberta, professional rodeos have dotted the continent recently. While RODEOHOUSTON and Rodeo Austin have taken the majority of attention, we would be remiss to skip over these great rodeos. On more than one occasion, we have seen the split between 15 and 16 in the World Standings, come down to a very small margin. While a $1,000 check may seem minor when season earnings will likely break six-figures, it could be the difference in a National Finals Rodeo qualification and sitting on the sidelines.

#1 - Lake Havasu Stampede, Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

Several cowboys who either make their home currently in Wyoming, or have roots there, found success in Lake Havasu. Colter Sellers earned the All-Around Cowboy title, after placing fifth in the team roping (partner Tristan Mahoney) and winning the tie-down roping. Wyoming natives Arye Espencheid and Cameron Irwin finished second in the team roping.

Several INFR athletes earned checks, including Evan Betony in the bareback riding, Rooster Yazzie in the steer wrestling, and Tara Seaton in the barrel racing. Rodeo On SI's very own Laura Lambert took home fourth in the barrel racing.

#2 - Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo, Nacogdoches, Texas

2025 World Standings leader Bradlee Miller hit Nacogdoches between major Texas Swing rodeos, earning another win in the bareback riding with an 86-point ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Pink Smoke.

WPRA rookie (currently ranked no. 5 in the 2025 standings), Makenzie Mayes, earned a big win in the barrel racing with a 15.14-second run worth $2,459.

#3 - Council Bluffs PRCA Rodeo, Council Bluffs, Iowa

At the Mid America Center, Council Bluffs was a Great Lakes Circuit rodeo. Alyssa Gabrielson bested the tiny barrel pattern, winning $787 with a 13.56-second run. Several competitors from Council Bluffs reappeared in the results at Springfield (see more below).

#4 - West of the 5th Pro Rodeo, Rimbey, Alberta

North of the border, Canadian rodeo athletes battled it out at the Rimbey Ag Grounds. Cody Cassidy earned the steer wrestling win with a 4.1-second run. The barrel racing win was a four-way tie between Janet Moen, Lisa Warfield, Lynnette Bordoway, and Shelby Spielman.

#6 - Ozark Empire Pro Rodeo, Springfield, Mo.

Clay Clayman earned his second team roping and all-around wins of the week in Springfield. Clayman also took both titles in Council Bluffs.

Cauy Masters won the saddle bronc riding and tied for third in Springfield. Bareback rider Stetson Bierman placed second in both rodeos.

