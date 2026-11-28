There’s a pretty good reason that Taylor Munsell’s belt buckle says World Champion on it, and she reminded everyone on Friday night at the Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway.

The first evening of competition only resulted in one check for Munsell, but night number two was a completely different story. Munsell dominated the third and fourth round at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona and when the night was over, she had pocketed $65,000.

The cowgirl from Alva, Oklahoma, won back-to-back rounds and then finished third in the sixth round. In a dominant display, Munsell showed everyone just how quickly things can change in the standings. She entered Friday night ranked at No. 10, and when the competition came to a close just a couple of hours later, she walked out of the barn as the lady to beat.

Taylor Munsell Delivers Back-to-Back Victories

If there was any doubt after Thursday night, Munsell erased every bit of it in Round 4 to kick off the competition Friday. She was a smoking 1.88 seconds, which is the fastest time recorded so far in all six rounds. Clearly, that was good enough for the $25,000 win.

Munsell returned in the fifth round and broke the two-second barrier, yet again. This time she was a 1.99, to take the win again in Round 5. Aspen Miller was right behind her with a 2.02.

Munsell capped off the night with a 2.20-second run, which in Round 6 was good for third, to add an additional $15,000 to her bank account.

All in all, it was a $65,000 evening for Munsell, and the best part? It only took her 6.07 seconds to do it.

Josie Conner Stays Alive Again

Conner said in her interview, “I don’t know why, but I’ve been waiting until the last calf out here, and it worked.” That is the story of her week. She made it to the semi-finals on the last calf of the buyback round. She advanced to the finals on the last calf of the semi-finals. She solidified her spot to move on to the final four rounds of competition Saturday on the last calf Friday night.

Whew.

Conner was backed in a corner again and had to have a good showing on Friday to make the top 15 cut to move on to Saturday. She picked up a fourth-place finish in Round 4 and then came back to win the final round of Friday, Round 6.

While her total money won so far is just $35,000, there is still plenty to be won. She could win $100,000 just in round wins on Saturday if everything went perfectly, and that doesn’t even consider the average payout available.

Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway Leaders Through Six Rounds

Not quite half of the money has been awarded so far. Here is a list of what the top 10 ropers have won just at the finals, not including the semifinals.

Taylor Munsell — $75,000

Jami Garson — $45,000

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged — $40,000

Aspen Miller — $40,000

Suzanne Williams — $35,000

Cheyanne McCartney — $35,000

Josie Conner — $35,000

Brylee Smith — $32,500

Quealy Probst — $30,000

Elizabeth Miranda — $30,000

The final four rounds of the Million Dollar Breakaway will be held on Saturday evening starting at 6:30 p.m. MST. CBS Sports Network will schedule the championship performance on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET/