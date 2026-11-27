The Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway is living up to its name, and on Thanksgiving night there were some breakaway ropers with a whole pile full of money to be thankful for.

When the rounds pay $25,000, it doesn’t take long to hand out some life-changing money and that’s exactly what happened in Scottsdale, Arizona at WestWorld.

The first three rounds of the championship took place Thursday night, and a total of $247,500 has already been claimed by 14 of the 20 finalists.

Three different cowgirls made their way to the winners’ circle on night one. There were some heartbreaking broken barriers and, quite honestly, several misses, but don’t be fooled; these cowgirls will come back on Friday evening with a renewed spirit and ready to get their part of the purse.

Jami Garson was the high-money winner of night one when she gathered up $45,000 in the first two rounds. She’s got a $15,000 advantage coming into night two, but Shelby Boisjoli-Meged is the lady in second, and we all know how lethal she can be with a rope.

Jami Garson Wastes No Time Cashing Checks

Garson backed in the box for her first calf in the opening round and came out swinging. If she was nervous, it didn’t show through her roping. She stopped the clock at a blazing 2.14 seconds to earn the first-round win.

Aspen Miller finished in second place with a 2.82 to win $20,000, while Boisjoli-Meged rounded out the top three with a 3.43 worth $15,000.

For a quick reminder here is the round payout schedule:

1st - $25,000

2nd - $20,000

3rd - $15,000

4th - $10,000

5th - $7,500

6th - $5,000

Garson was probably delighted to get the first win, but she wasn’t even close to done for the evening. She came back in Round 2 and posted a 2.29 to finish just behind Brylee Smith, who earned the win. Garson added another $20,000 to her bank account on the run.

In just two trips to the box Garson had already won $45,000.

Brylee Smith and Cheyanne McCartney Collect $25,000 Wins

Smith did all the work in just 2.07 seconds during Round 2, and that was just fast enough to get the first-place payoff.

In Round 3, it was veteran Cheyanne McCartney who also happens to be the season leader in the WPRA World Standings heading into the 2026 Breakaway National Finals Rodeo, that took the win. She was 2.03, and it was a tight round with Suzanne Williams literally right behind her at 2.04 for the second-place check worth $20,000.

Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway Money Earners After Night One

Jami Garson — $45,000

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged — $30,000

— $30,000 Brylee Smith — $25,000

Cheyanne McCartney — $25,000

Aspen Miller — $20,000

Suzanne Williams — $20,000

Jade Mitchell — $15,000

Sophie Hruby — $15,000

Kashlyn McIntyre — $10,000

Taylor Munsell — $10,000

Elizabeth Miranda — $10,000

Hali Williams — $7,500

Quealy Probst — $7,500

Chloe Lambert — $7,500

The defending champions, Hali Williams and Josie Conner, didn’t have the night they wanted Thursday, but you can expect them to come out Friday looking for round wins in order to advance to the final evening.

Pressure Mounts Heading Into Round 2

There will be another $247,500 to be won Friday evening in the next three rounds. But, there is a lot more at stake than just three rounds on Friday. The field will be narrowed to 15 after the first six rounds are complete.

So, how contestants do Friday will certainly determine whether they have the opportunity to rope again on Saturday.

There is still an astounding $752,500 to be won, including the coveted $60,000 paycheck for the average win. A world title is at stake, just waiting to be claimed by one of these very talented ropers.

Friday’s performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. MST, with CBS Sports Network providing coverage beginning at 10 p.m. ET.