It’s final. The last calf has been roped and the ladies have tonight to prepare their minds before the biggest breakaway of the year will take place. The roster is in place for the 20 ladies who will battle for their share of the $1 million prize money to be awarded at the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway.

The place to be will be WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona, during Thanksgiving weekend if you are a breakaway roper. If you are a fan, well, that’s still the place to be, but if you can’t be there in person, don’t worry; we are going to tell you how you can see all the action as well.

For the last three days, the ladies of breakaway have battled their way through the Last Chance Qualifier and then on to the semi-finals to see who the tremendous 20 would be that get a chance to rope for the event’s biggest purse all year.

The time has come now, and the competition will begin on the night of Thanksgiving with the first three rounds taking place.

Among the list of stars that will back in the box are reigning world champion Taylor Musell and defending Million Dollar Breakaway high-money champions Hali Williams and Josie Conner.

However, with the revised format for 2026, some very familiar names are not seen on the list of those moving on. The new format opened the door for some new faces to rope their way to life-changing money, while it also left some of the sport’s biggest stars watching from the sidelines.

Six of the World’s Top 10 Breakaway Ropers Missing From Finals

Rylee George | Nathan Meyer Photography

One of the biggest changes for the event this year was the restructuring of qualification rules. No longer would the top 10 in the WPRA World Standings get an automatic berth to the Finals. The event truly became a standalone event, not relying on any other association’s qualifications. Ropers had chances to qualify throughout the year, and if they didn’t get that done, then they had to rope their way through the semi-finals to earn a spot.

The impact of that decision is very evident.

Just four of the top 10 contestants in the 2026 WPRA World Standings will compete for the $1 million prize money.

The top three — Cheyenne McCartney, Williams and Conner — have all earned their postions along with sixth-ranked Munsell. Missing from the list are:

Rylee George

Jordi Edens-Mitchell

Cadee Williams

Haiden Williams

Danielle Lowman

Bradi Good

In fact, only seven of the top 15 contestants will be backing in the box to compete in Scottsdale.

Another notable missing from the list is the defending Million Dollar Breakaway average champion Maddy Deerman-Jacobs.

Defending High Money Champions Took A Windy Journey

Hali Williams | Nathan Meyer Photography

Williams and Conner shared the high-money honors in 2025 after each collecting $115,000. This year, the journey to the finals looked a lot different and was likely a lot more stressful.

Conner had to work for it. She needed the Buy Back Round on Tuesday to secure her spot, and on top of that, it was her second entry that did it, with about two ropers left to go. She advanced with a 2.16-second run. Then she waited until the third round of the semi-finals to secure her spot in the top 20. The announcer said it best: “Don’t back Josie Conner in a corner.”

As the saying goes, it doesn’t matter how you start; it’s how you finish. Well, Conner is there, and now it’s time to finish.

Williams punched her ticket to the Finals by winning the first round of the semifinals. She was making sure her name was among those roping for a million. She backed in the box and took care of business by stopping the clock at 1.93 seconds to win the first round and a paycheck of $5,557. Now, she will get to rope for $25,000 a round.

2026 Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway Finalist

The suspense has lasted long enough. Here are the 20 ladies who will be vying for all the money. This will also be the order in which they rope in the first round.

Chloe Lambert Arina Dee Haugen Aspen Miller Brylee Smith Josie Conner Camille Sanford Jade Mitchell Jami Garson Hali Williams Elizabeth Miranda Hannah Giger Ruby Espey Sophie Hruby Kashlyn McIntyre Shelby Boisjoli-Meged Taylor Munsell Hadley Thompson Suzanne Williams Cheyenne McCartney Quealy Probst

How to Watch the Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway

The championship features 10 rounds of competition spread across three nights. There is $825,000 available to be won in the rounds with another $175,000 awarded through the average.

Each round win will pay $25,000 while the average winner will walk away with $60,000.

The schedule for the finals is as follows:

Thursday, November 26 : Rounds 1–3, 6:30 p.m. MST.

: Rounds 1–3, 6:30 p.m. MST. Friday, November 27: Rounds 4–6, 6:30 p.m. MST.

Rounds 4–6, 6:30 p.m. MST. Saturday, November 28: Rounds 7–10, 6:30 p.m. MST.

CBS Sports Network will broadcast Thursday and Friday night’s performances live at 10 p.m. ET. Saturday’s championship round will air on a delay Sunday, November 29, at 4 p.m. ET.

With the change in qualifications, the championship is literally anyone’s to get. It won’t take long to earn some career-changing money; in fact, it might be less than two seconds.