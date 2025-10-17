Retirement Awaits After $1.1 Million Career and Six Trips to NFR for WPRA Legend

Everyone that has ran barrels in some capacity has what they call their "heart horse". The horse who gave their all every time they went into the arena and gave them more love for the event that couldn't even be imagined. The sport is about the love for the horse, but there is always one that will forever be No.1 in their mind.

When someone mentions Jessica Routier the thought of a pretty yellow mare immediately comes to mind- Miss West aka Missy. The two have been one of the most consistent and talented team for the last seven years in professional rodeo. They were nearly guaranteed a check when they competed, but there was more to this team than just their ability to win.

The two are both described in positive terms by industry professionals and peers.

Kenneth Springer (professional photographer) boasted about Routier as soon as her name was mentioned.

"Love Jessica. Gracious, kind and thoughtful," were the first thoughts that popped into his mind. Over the years ,her beautiful mare received plenty of recognition for her determination and grit in the arena.

Routier and Missy Throughout the Years

Missy is actually owned by Gary Westergren from Lincoln, Nebr. whom Routier started riding for back in 2011. The two had a dream of running at the Thomas and Mack, which Westergren first mentioned.

He was determined for one of his horses to get there and this team made it there for the first time seven years later.

As just a two-year-old, the mare put a lot of miles on the Routier ranch in South Dakota, even though she is (and still is) deathly afraid of cows. A short few years later, they went to their first futurity together, which they won. After only going to the local ones (and a total of seven) they racked up $25,000 that year.

The duo then started their professional rodeo journey, and the list of accolades that they have acquired over the years is lengthy:

$1.1 Million Life Time Earnings

6x NFR qualifier

2018 Reserve World Champion

2018 Reserve NFR Average champion

$401,000 career NFR earnings

2023 WPRA Horse with the Most Heart

2023 AQHA third place Horse of the Year

9x Badlands Circuit Finals Qualifier (5x champion)

2x NFR Open Champion

Multiple Badlands Circuit Horse of the Year Titles

Routier has nothing, but good things to say about her mare, but she didn't talk about how much they had won:

"I do not think you will ever find another horse that has a heart bigger than Missy’s. The more the odds were stacked against her, the harder she would try. It didn’t matter if the ground was rock hard or knee deep in mud, if the pattern was crooked, if it was 120 degrees out, or -30, if it was pouring down rain or hailing, or if she was just flat exhausted from being hauled so many extra miles so I could get home to my family or my kids’ rodeos in between her runs, she always showed up and gave 1000%, every single time," said Routier.

While the NFR had really never been on Routier's mind, Missy had a different idea (clearly). The two became one of the most dominant partners in the event for many years. But, in the best interests of her "heart horse," the first round of this year's Badlands Circuit Finals would be her last in a professional setting.

Despite a deteriorating joint in her upper right hock, Dr. Josh Harvey at Outlaw Equine and Dr. Scott Cammack at Northern Hills Veterinary Clinic were able to keep Missy running this summer without pain, allowing her to reach their ninth circuit finals. However, the time has come for her to step away.

The goal is that maybe one day, Routier's daughter will be able to jump on her for some kid's rodeos, as there is no telling what time will do for their mare. Even if that isn't to be, Missy will now live out a life in the pasture with nothing but love and treats. She has earned that, and the Routier family will make sure she is taken care of as she gave them the ride of a lifetime.

