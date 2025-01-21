Rising Star in Barrel Racing Captures Attention With Impressive Performances
Jordan Driver. If you do not know the name yet, you will soon.
She is coming off of a HOT win in San Diego, Cali. and headed into the winter rodeos for the first time. A clean sweep led to $31,000 in her pocket. After finishing ranked No. 25 in the World standings last year, she will be competing at Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth with her pair of extraordinary geldings.
Cyrus (2018 gelding by TRHeavensIlluminated) and Judge( 2017 gelding by Judge JB Cash) are two very different horses that compliment each other very well. Cyrus has an all-or-nothing attitude and a trailer full of personality. Judge on the other hand is very laid back and a tad easier to ride. That means in places where back-to-back runs have to be made, he is usually the go to.
As far as goals go, she has the dream of making the National Finals Rodeo. Her understanding of the sport is impeccable .
"It's a long season. I mainly want to focus on each run and make each run count," she said.
The NFR isn't made at one rodeo, or the winter rodeos, but the excitement to finally get to run at those buildings is already bubbling.
Garden City, Texas is where she calls home, but she is currently spending her time in Stephenville, Texas obtaining her degree in Kinesiology at Tarleton State University. Tarleton is a renowned university that supports their athletes achieving goals at both the collegiate and professional level while maintaining their academic status.
Both parents were a part of the rodeo world and the family is now seventh generation ranchers. They also have an oil and gas business that will eventually be where Jordan ends up. If she didn't have horses she would have ended up at law school to become an oil and gas lawyer for their family. While her heart was originally set on attempting law school and horses, her heart pulled her in the direction of her horses.
Anybody that rodeos, goes to jackpots, or is a part of the horse world at all, will fight mental blocks at some point. Jordan tries to fall back on her foundations and the basics. Most importantly, a special support team will make or break you. Parents and people in your corner who let you vent, cry, laugh, whatever you need to blow off steam are a necessity.
"This is a sport that is hard to do alone, so it is never bad to ask questions," Driver said.
At the end of the day, it is a long year. All the wins, losses, highs and lows are the ride of a lifetime.
"By the end of the year all I can do is put it in God's hands and ask for two healthy horses," she commented.
Take your wins where you can get them, cherish the sentimental conversations, and relax. This is the greatest sport in the world.