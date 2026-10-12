Rivette and James Dominate 2026 Pink Buckle Futurity & Derby in Guthrie

With a minimum guaranteed payout of $4.3 million, the Pink Buckle is one of the richest barrel racing events of the entire year. For futurity trainers, a win at the Pink Buckle can be life-changing because of the massive payouts.

Records were broken, and it was a huge week at the Lazy E in Guthrie, Okla., where all eyes were on the "baby barrel horses."

Derby

Alona James rode Robin Weaver's XF Tres of Heroine, a 2020 Bay Mare by the legendary Tres Seis and out of BP Mariahs Heroine by Valiant Hero to the $58,500 Average Championship, with a time of 33.081 on two runs.

The team finished second in Round 1 with a 16.635, banking $20,476. They came back in Round 2 to set a new Pink Buckle and Lazy E arena record at 16.446 seconds, earning another $29,250.

Banking over six figures in the Derby alone, this duo racked up substantially more throughout the event, including $50,876 in Open 1D earnings.

A fun note: second, third, and fourth in the 1D Derby Average went to three duos that qualified for the 2026 National Finals Rodeo.

Emily Beisel and Dashing Olie were fourth in Round 1, third in Round 2, and finished second in the Average. Kassie Mowry and Force The Goodbye were seventh in Round 1, fifth in Round 2, and third in the Average. Carlee Otero and AM Regina George were third in Round 1, 19th in Round 2, and finished fourth in the Average.

Mowry also set a personal best on a standard pattern, clocking a 16.498 in Round 2 of the Derby aboard Goodbye Sophie, finishing second.

Futurity

Tyler Rivette and Rosemary Harrison's Adios Ameegos (The Goodbye Lane x StreakinFlinginDisco x A Streak Of Fling) nearly doubled their 2026 earnings in the futurity alone, banking $112,000 over the two rounds.

The four-year-old chestnut mare topped Round 1 with a 16.672 and returned in Round 2 with a 16.888 to claim the Average Championship.

With an additional $20,624 in Open 1D earnings, "Blaire" brought her lifetime earnings to over $280,000 (per QData, listing her at $150,468 prior to the Pink Buckle).

Rivette, who is arguably the most decorated trainer and jockey of A Streak Of Fling-bred barrel horses, won substantially on Blaire's mother when she joined Harrison's barn.

"Disco" was trained by Monica McClung, then purchased by Highpoint Performance Horses during Michele McLeod and Slick By Design's pursuit of the National Finals Rodeo.

She played a key part in NFR qualifications with McLeod and added further to her winning resume during that chapter; then, with Rivette, she qualified for the American Rodeo 2018-2020. In 2020, they won the American Semifinals.

Rivette and Disco won big at countless large open races, continuing to build her record before transitioning to broodmare status.

Now riding the great mare's foals, Rivette has found the winner's circle once again, and Blaire's promising future is just getting started.