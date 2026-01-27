Rodeo Rapid City Returns to South Dakota as 7-Time PRCA Indoor Rodeo of the Year

The seven-time PRCA Top Indoor Rodeo of The Year is back once again in Rapid City, South Dakota. Rodeo Rapid City kicks off January 30th and is full of a week of non-stop action in the rodeo arena. As one of the biggest rodeos this early on in the season, athletes are ready to show out after the National Western Stock Show and the Fort Worth Stock Show.

Best Indoor Rodeo of the Year Begins This Weekend

Starting things off in The Monument Arena will be Xtreme Bulls 2026 on Friday night, following that on Saturday the 31st is Xtreme Broncs 2026. These two events mark the opening of what is sure to be some of the season's most action-packed performances from the best athletes bull riding, and saddle bronc riding have to offer.

The official Rodeo Rapid City doesn’t kick off until Friday, February 5th, and it continues all weekend. Last year, securing the top spot for rough stock was Garrett Shadbolt in bareback riding, Damian Brennan in saddle bronc riding and Jake Lockwood in bull riding.

Men’s timed event winners were Boyd Sawyer (steer wrestling), Cullen Teller and Brayden Fillmore (team roping), and Tyler Milligan (tie-down roping). Katie Chism won the barrel racing.

Last season, this rodeo was an indicator of how 2025 was going to go for some of these athletes. More than one who performed well in Rapid City went on to secure a spot at the National Finals Rodeo. With a payout of nearly $200,000, a win here adds a nice chunk of change to season earnings totals early in the season.

Come For The Rodeo Stay For The Music

While there is just over a week of rodeo arena action happening in South Dakota, there will also be plenty to do in between. A new event is being added this year called Rope, Ride and Slide where two cowboys, one bronc rider and one steer wrestler each perform in individual events, then join together to team rope. This fun new addition happens Friday (Jan. 30th) and should be a way to introduce more people to the events of rodeo.

There will also be live performances happening all week as well. Kicking things off Friday night will be Tristan Schofield & The Drive by Night followed by Jessica Loobey on Saturday. During the week Big Skillet performs on Tuesday with Brandon Jones taking the stage Thursday. Rounding out musical acts are Tanner Usrey with Kenny Feidler (Friday, Feb. 6th) and Ole 60 with Rob Langdon (Saturday, Feb. 7th)

From rodeo action to live music, Rapid City is sure to be full of some of the best performances seen by rodeo fans so far this year.

To get tickets head to https://www.centralstatesfairinc.com/events

