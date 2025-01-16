Setting the Stage for 2025: Inspiration and Motivation for Rodeo Athletes
Just because we have reached the middle of January doesn’t mean it’s too late to kill your goals in 2025. Whether you are on track with your goals for the new year, already hitting roadblocks, or haven’t started yet, the good news is there is still time. With the end of 2024 now here, everybody has goals that are popping up in their mind: from winning rodeos to placing at a jackpot. However big or “small” the goal may seem, it appears a fresh start is now upon everybody.
The conclusion of the National Finals Rodeo is still hot and fresh in everybody’s mind. The start of the winter rodeos comes at everybody full throttle with the Denver qualifier shortly after the 10th round. There are many people out there that will start off the year in pursuit of the NFR for 2025.
While many have ideas and dreams of a gold buckle this year, it is important to remember that there is joy in the “smaller” steps towards your goals. Everybody is on a different path and finding happiness in the stepping stones is just as sufficient as the big wins in the arena.
Comparison is the thief of joy.
As someone who found success at all levels, it took me years to figure this out. Some days I definitely still struggle with this aspect. The highs of winning made it so difficult to find joy in the sport when that came crashing down on me due to injury. However, I do this for the love of my horses.
I have always told people how much I enjoy just taking care of horses (and animals well). It brings me peace knowing how safe they are and how that must feel for them. There is also the competitive side of me that strives to get 1% better every day. Everything else will start to fall in line if I continue to worry about me.
Go into this season focusing on yourself and the wins you can accomplish everyday. Keep getting a little bit better every day and remember that those who are on television, winning the big bucks, started with the “small” goals and little wins daily. A new year can really mean a new you. Stay positive and embrace the struggle!