The final night of the Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway belonged to Shelby Meged. She dominated, just like the entire breakaway world knows she can.

Meged came into the final night of competition sitting in third place in the Kimes World Standings. Four runs later, Meged earned four consecutive checks and followed it up with another payday in the average. Add all that up, and you have a World Champion in the making.

The 2023 WPRA World Champion collected $75,000 in go-round earnings and then an additional $15,000 in the average. In total, the Texas cowgirl brought her overall winnings to $144,613.

Coming into the competition on Saturday, there was still $505,000 left to be awarded. No one took more advantage of the opportunity than Meged.

Shelby Meged Delivered

World Champion Taylor Munsell | Nathan Meyer Photography

Reigning WPRA World Champion Taylor Munsell was hot on Friday night. When Saturday started, Munsell was ahead of Meged by $30,677. It didn’t take long for Meged to overcome that advantage.

Last year’s co-high-money winner, Hali Williams, won the seventh round to start the night off right with a 2.58-second run and a $25,000 payday. Meged was second with a 2.72 to earn $20,000.

In Round 8, Meged made her move and stopped the clock at 1.87 to earn the top spot on the leaderboard. With $45,000 gathered in just two rounds, she overtook Munsell on top of the money earners board as well.

Jami Garson added her third win of the roping when she stopped the clock at 2.05 in Round 9. Meged stayed solid, earning herself a sixth-place finish and $5,000.

Meged left no doubt in Round 10. She saved her best for last. When the rope broke, the timer said 1.82 and the leaderboard had her name at the top. $25,000 later, Meged has written herself in the history books.

After three years and a competition format change, the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway has its first World Champion: Shelby Meged.

Sophie Hruby’s Consistency Pays Off

Speed was the name of the game for Meged, but a lady from Nebraska let her consistency earn the win in the average.

Hruby was the only contestant to rope all six calves in the opening two nights. She only took one no time the entire roping, and when it was all over she would be the only cowgirl to rope nine calves. That effort earned her the coveted $60,000 average win.

Aspen Miller was second followed by Cheyanne McCartney and Josie Conner. Meged earned the fifth-place check.

Final Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway World Standings

The Million Dollar Breakaway World Championship is based on cumulative eligible earnings, which include money won during qualifying competition and the championship finals. Here are the top 10 cowgirls in those standings. These are unofficial, as calculated by Rodeo On SI.

Shelby Meged — $144,613 Aspen Miller — $125,293 Taylor Munsell — $106,540 Cheyanne McCartney — $95,488 Hali Williams — $89,494 Suzanne Williams — $87,964 Sophie Hruby — $84,970 Jami Garson — $73,293 Quealy Probst — $59,831 Josie Conner — $59,322

What an incredible testament to what Kimes Ranch has done for the world of breakaway roping. Ladies have never been able to rope for this much money, especially not over one weekend, before Kimes Ranch entered the picture. Having three contestants win over $100,000 at one event is truly remarkable for the sport.

The ladies of breakaway have a lot to look forward to and you can bet they have already marked their calendars for the qualifiers and the finals of the 2027 Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway.