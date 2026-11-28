Four calves stand between 15 cowgirls and a World Championship. The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway is changing the world of breakaway roping and in the meantime, changing the lives of cowgirls with a dream.

This could be the biggest payday of a cowgirl’s career and it all hangs in the balance of just a few hours inside WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Saturday evening, the third annual Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway will come to a conclusion, with more than half of the $1 million prize purse still available for the taking.

Following six rounds of competition, the original field of 20 talented cowgirls is going to be cut to 15 based on Million Dollar Breakaway earnings.

After a stellar performance on night number two, reigning WPRA World Champion Taylor Munsell has established herself as the one to beat. She leads the total money-earning standings, but there is a cowgirl from Nebraska who really holds the edge. Sophie Hruby is the only lady who has roped six of six.

Sophie Hruby Holds the Advantage

Of course, the headlines have been consumed by the cowgirls collecting the enormous go-round checks that can only be found in Scottsdale for breakaway roping cowgirls. But, Sophie Hruby deserves much of the attention heading into the final evening’s performance.

Hruby stands above the field as the only cowgirl who has caught every single calf.

The Hemingford, Nebraska cowgirl leads the average standings with a total time of 19.11 seconds on six.

She’s not the high-money winner by any means. She has collected just two checks over the six rounds. She earned $10,000 in the opening round and another $5,000 in the third.

But, there is a $60,000 check that currently has her name penciled in. If she ropes the last four calves, it doesn’t matter how long it takes her to do it; no one can beat her. That means no one can take that check from her. She controls her destiny.

Munsell, Cheyenne McCartney and Josie Conner are the remaining contestants that have roped five calves. So, should Hruby trip and take a no time, there are competitors breathing down her neck.

Million Dollar Breakaway Average Standings

Josie Conner | Nathan Meyer Photography

Sophie Hruby — 19.11 on six Taylor Munsell — 12.10 on five Cheyanne McCartney — 15.35 on five Josie Conner — 22.66 on five Arina Dee Haugen — 23.21 on five (eliminated) Suzanne Williams — 9.70 on four

It is an interesting note that Arina Dee Haugen has been eliminated and yet was a leader in the average. That is the consequence of the competition format. The top 15 is not determined on the average, rather it is based on total money won. So, despite being one of only a few to rope five calves, Haugen did not win enough money to stay in the top 15.

Munsell Leads Million Dollar Breakaway World Championship

Just like ProRodeo works, the Kimes Million Dollar World Championship will be based on money won. That total will come from the earnings from the semifinals and the Finals.

After banking an incredible $65,000 on Friday evening, Musell took a commanding lead of the standings. She leads Suzanne Williams by $22,326.

Remember that each round pays $25,000, so the lead is certainly in jeopardy. In fact, there is $100,000 up for grabs in just the go round payouts, so every single calf still matters.

Defending co-high-money winners Hali Williams and Josie Conner both will be roping on Saturday evening and have some ground to make up but given the money available, don’t count anyone out.

Top 15 Cowgirls Who Advanced

These are the ladies who have earned the right to back into the box at WestWorld on Saturday night to continue their bid for the World Championship:

Taylor Munsell — $85,290 Suzanne Williams — $62,964 Shelby Boisjoli-Meged — $54,613 Cheyanne McCartney — $50,488 Jami Garson — $48,293 Quealy Probst — $44,831 Hali Williams — $44,494 Aspen Miller — $42,793 Josie Conner — $39,322 Brylee Smith — $37,616 Elizabeth Miranda — $32,322 Jade Mitchell — $25,498 Sophie Hruby — $17,470 Hadley Thompson — $15,435 Kashlyn McIntyre — $14,939

Those eliminated were Haugen, Hannah Giger, Chloe Lambert, Ruby Espey and Camille Sanford.

Remaining Money Available at Million Dollar Breakaway

Saturday’s event will host four more complete rounds. In total there is $330,000 available in the rounds. On top of that another $175,000 will be awarded in the average payout.

It is mathematically possible that one contestant could walk away from Saturday evening with another $160,000 by sweeping the final four rounds and then subsequently winning the average.

The finals will begin at 6:30 p.m. MST Saturday, with CBS Sports Network scheduled to broadcast the performance on Sunday, November 29 at 4 p.m. ET.