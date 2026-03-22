Smith Dominates Open Barrel Racing Finals at Patriot in Fort Worth

The Patriot, held at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas, is one of the most anticipated events of the year for rodeo families. With youth and open divisions, the week is packed with goat tying, breakaway roping, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, pole bending, and barrel racing.

The Open Barrel Racing draw was stacked with many of the best teams in the business, including National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers and aged-event champions.

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Open Long Go

Carlee Otero and AM Regina George | PRCA Photo by Mallory Beinborn

Youth competitor Cheyenne Viva topped the Long Go by nearly two-tenths of a second, aboard FloMoney. The eight-year-old gelding was raised and trained in World Champion Fallon Taylor's program.

Sired by PC Frenchman/Invisible Injun stallion, Filthy Fast N French, FloMoney is out of Taylor's million-dollar-mare, Flos Heiress ("Babyflo"). Viva topped the 12 & Under Semi-Finals, as well as the 15 & Under Semi-Finals, with the only sub-15-second run of the week, netting over $15,000 for her 14.988-second run.

In the star-studded Long Go, AM Regina George and Carlee Otero finished second, with a 15.189. Dusky Lynn Hall and her million-dollar earner, Aint Seen Famous Yet, placed fifth. Kassie Mowry's 2025 NFR mount, Heavens Got Credit, came in at No. 12, with his owner, Mindy Holloway.

Open Finals

Jimmie Smith entered the event seeking an American Rodeo qualification and was thrilled to be sitting high in the 1D aboard her 2025 futurity horse, Brickk, also known as "Nicholas." His 15.123-second run ultimately finished in fourth place, netting the duo $6,386. The pair also earned a check in the Long Go with a 15.393.

The excitement of her day was far from over, as she still had her speedy six-year-old, "Kitty," left to run. With a wickedly snappy run and a little luck keeping all three barrels standing, Smith and Roarrrin Ta Fame (Roarrr x HMB Soon ToBe Famous x Dash Ta Fame) clocked a 15.039 to claim the $11,175 win.

By the flashy up-and-coming sire, Roarrr, Kitty comes from a strong maternal line. HMB Soon ToBe Famous has produced multiple futurity and aged-event champions, including Ceri Ward's 2025 Pink Buckle Futurity Champion, Gambling Slick.

One of the early adopters of the Pink Buckle stallion incentive, Roarrr's owners created a large number of opportunities for his foals from early on in his breeding career.

Kitty was sold at the 2022 Pink Buckle Sale and went into training with legendary futurity trainer Danyelle Campbell. The mare picked up money at the OKC Rookie and BBR Futurity before Campbell listed her for sale. Smith purchased Kitty, and as they say, the rest is history.

The same week as her big win, Kitty began the next generation of greatness for Smith's program. Smith shared on social media that the young standout had produced an embryo with NFR-qualifying stallion and earner of over $680,000, DM High Roller.