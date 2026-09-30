Taylor Munsell Shines In One-of-a-Kind Roping Experience on California Coastline

Taylor Munsell could have sulked and no one would have blamed her.

As rodeo’s 2026 regular season drew to a close, Munsell, the defending Women’s Professional Rodeo Association Breakaway Roping World Champion, found herself on the wrong side of the cutline for the Cinch Playoffs Governor’s Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Munsell could have taken a moment to feel sorry for herself – instead she picked up a pretty special consolation prize.

The Alva, Okla., cowgirl traveled to California’s Avila Beach for the BreakaWave Rodeo, an event which is held by the ocean. While the stands were packed with spectators to watch the sold out showcase, there were also onlookers out in the waves, sitting on surfboards to take in the spectacle.

Rodeo arenas across the country are often set against the backdrop of the high plains or the Rocky Mountains, making for distinct views. This event took the sights to a different level.

“Coming from Oklahoma, there really isn’t much chance of getting that kind of opportunity. It was an amazing experience and a lot of fun. They put on a great production,” Munsell said. “It also kind of brings our way of life to a bunch of people that don’t normally see it. You meet a ton of people who’ve never been to a rodeo and they come because of how different this one is and they really enjoy it.”

Established during COVID-19 by Cal Poly’s rodeo program as a way to hold an open-air competition, the event has become a fundraiser, with a unique format that includes a team element in head-to-head battles.

The early rounds have breakaway ropers back into a box like usual, but instead of nodding to signal they’re ready for a run, a buzzer sounds telling the ropers to go. Two arenas are running simultaneously and the winner of each round is determined by head-to-head competition.

The best two from each team advance to the finals where it's a clean slate. The fastest results on two head in the final round goes home a winner. For Munsell, that was the case as she left with a $5,000 payout as well as a qualification for the 2027 San Diego Rodeo.

That’s good news for next year, but unfortunately none of the money bolsters Munsell’s place in the current World Standings as it’s not a WPRA event. As of Tuesday, she had accumulated $132,781 in the regular season, placing her sixth in the standings heading into the National Finals Breakaway Roping in Fort Worth on Dec. 18-19.

Still, the outcome was a needed shot of confidence for Munsell as her finish to the regular season was largely uneventful. Aside from a fourth-place showing at the North Dakota Roughrider Cup, she only posted three other money earning runs for less than $6,200 in total winnings during September.

The goal is to keep the momentum going as competition begins on Oct. 1 for the 2027 season, while also preparing for the NFBR later this winter.

A trip to the beach might not have been the ideal place to be last weekend, but it was certainly a rewarding visit nonetheless.

“Hopefully, I’m in Sioux Falls next year. But it was definitely a fun thing to go to and I’m definitely glad I got to go this year,” Munsell said. I ended up three points out of Sioux Falls, so I got to go out there and it was definitely worth the trip.”