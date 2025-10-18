Texas Rookie Saddle Bronc Rider Bounces Back From Injury To Claim Title

The official first year of professional rodeo is something a contestant can never get back. It is a fight to the finish line where they are gunning for both their first NFR qualification and Resistol Rookie of the Year (ROTY) honors.

This year's rookies started competing back in October of 2024, well, most did.

The '25 ROTY champion in the saddle bronc riding, Gus Gaillard, was sidelined with an injury, and he wouldn't be seen in the arena for a few months. But that didn't slow him down, and even though he won't be at the Thomas and Mack this year, it is only a matter of time before he comes out of those yellow bucking chutes.

The 22-year-old finished the year with nearly $100,000 won, ranked as the No. 21 cowboy in the world standings. The former collegiate national champion had to battle with former teammates, Ira Dickinson and Bailey Small, for the lucrative honor.

Gaillard claimed the individual national championship, but all three were a part of the 2024 National Men's Champion Team from Tarleton State University. The former roommates had one goal, and that was to finish No.1-No.3 in the rookie standings, and they did just that.

Gaillard's Path to the Top

Gus Gaillard | Fernando Sam-Sin

Gaillard knew that 2025 was going to be his rookie year. When his horse went down during his ride at Pendleton at the end of the 2024 season, he suffered an injury. It was worse than what one would want as an athlete.

He suffered a Lisfranc injury in his left foot that required surgery in September of 2024. This sidelined the talented superstar until January of 2025, making him wait to officially kick off his rookie campaign.

Even though nobody wants to be hurt, it is inevitable in this sport, and he wouldn't change what happened. The longing for competition brought a desire back that perhaps he hadn't even realized was missing.

College rodeo is a great stepping stone to jump into the world of professional rodeo, especially when at a program like Tarleton. The panhandle native was able to rodeo on his permit while competing in arguably the toughest region of college rodeo.

After winning a national championship, he bought his card and won the lucrative Rookie of the Year title the following year, even with a late start.

However, there is a learning curve and the biggest thing he noticed was not with his riding, but something else. "I found out early on in the season that the only way I was going to find success is if I maintained a positive attitude and kept having fun," said Gaillard.

To say his '26 season has started off strong would be quite the understatement. He has nodded his head on eight bronc horses already and pulled a check on all of them. Most recently Gaillard took home the average win at the Texas Circuit Finals after placing in all four rounds with a pair of round wins.

His path to his first NFR has started off incredibly strong as he has already amassed nearly $20,000, and it is only days into the new year. It is a long year, but this couldn't have been a better start for him, and this time next year, he could be gearing up for a trip to South Point for his first back number.

