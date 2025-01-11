The Lineup Is Set for the American Rodeo West Regional Contender Semi-Finals
After two days of intense competition amongst contestants from all over the United States, the field of $1 million contenders is being narrowed down. What started with up to 125 contestants per event at the American Contender West Regional Semi-Finals now has eliminated all but 10 - 13 contestants per event.
The action in the finals which will be held tonight, January 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the South Point Hotel and Casino could be life changing for someone. Everyone that nods their head or runs down the alleyway is eligible for the $1 million contender prize at The American Rodeo held April 11-12, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
So, yes - this run or ride matters.
The contestants have already gone through several rounds of eliminations and proved that they are some of the best of the best in their respective events. First they had to enter and compete in local competitions that are qualifiers. From there, they moved on to the regional semi-finals and now have earned a spot to try to be one of the top five from each event of the west region to move on to the American Contender Finals in Texas.
The draw of the $1 million dollar prize has been enough to pull some out of retirement, and the veterans have been looking good! In the steer wrestling, fans have been eagerly watching one of their now favorite television hosts and former World Champion, Luke Branquinho.
The bareback riding competition was graced with one of the best there has ever been who just couldn't stay away. Retirement was nice, but that lure of the adreneline and possibly the $1 million prize was just too much for Kaycee Feild. When he nodded his head and rode his horse in the preliminary round it looked as if he had never stepped away. He took the top spot and did it with authority.
In the saddle bronc riding, fans might be surprised to learn that Stetson Wright is eligible to win the $1 million Contender prize. Given that he did not compete at all last year, Wright was not in the top five of the PRCA and has the same chance as any other contender. He still has to go through the qualifications, but if his riding looks anything like it did in the preliminary round, it is very apparent the cowboy is back and might be better than ever!
Tonight's action can be found live on FS1 at 7 p.m. PST and it will certainly be worth tuning in to see these great runs and outstanding rides.
Here are the lists of contestants advancing into the final night.
Bareback Riding
- Garrett Shadbolt
- Cole Franks
- Wacey Schalla
- Kaycee Feild
- Leighton Berry
- Kade Sonnier
- Wyatt Wood
- Darien Johnson
- Evan Betony
- Waylon Bourgeois
Breakaway Roping
- Taylor Girvin
- Brooke McCully
- Sadie Grant
- Hope Thompson
- Johnnie Rose Bray
- Danielle Lowman
- Kaydin Finan
- Kinsey Walz
- Lari Dee Guy
- Kassidy Dennison
- Haiden Thompson
- Bailey Girvin
- Harley Pryor
Steer Wrestling
- Justin Shaffer
- Tyler Pearson
- Stephen Culling
- Mike McGinn
- Luke Branquinho
- Logan Kenline
- Tyke Kipp
- Ty Allred
- Clayton Hass
- Casey Collins
- Wyatt Jurney
- Eli Lord
- Hank Filippini
Team Roping
- Pedro Egurrola/Michael Calmelat Jr
- Chad Masters/Cory Petska
- Devon McDaniel/Chris Young
- Kelvin Medeiros/Porter Bryant
- Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning
- Hagen Peterson/Jr Gonzalez
- Joshua Torres/Caleb Hendrix
- Kash Bonnett/Logan Cullen
- Jake Cooper/Cutter Thomison
- Blair Lammers/Conner Herren
- Ketch Kelson/Nicky Northcott
- Luke Brown/Trey Yates
- Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell
Saddle Bronc Riding
- Stetson Wright
- Ross Griffin
- Zac Dallas
- Kole Ashbacker
- Allen Boore
- Brady Hill
- Chase Brooks
- Leon Fountain
- Ryder Sanford
- Kash Deal
Tie-Down Roping
- Daniel Miranda
- Bryce Derrer
- Quade Hiatt
- Quinton Ellis
- Bo Pickett
- Tyler Boxleitner
- James Mann
- Garrett Busby
- Everett Reeves
- Tanner Kerr
- Seth Hall
- Hunter Reaume
- Jason Andersen
Bull Riding
- Colten Fritzlan
- Luke Mast
- Roscoe Jarboe
- Brad Moreno
- Jacauy Hale
- Dalton Rudman
- Tyler Bingham
- Eric Novoa
- Vinell Mariano
- Shane Scott
Barrel Racing
- Dusky Lynn Hall
- Jordynn Knight
- Anita Ellis
- Bailey Alvarez
- Chery Pinkston
- Paige Jones
- Sherry Cervi
- Kelly Conrado
- Wenda Johnson
- Kristin Weaver-Brown
- Jeannette Etchebarne
- Timber Cote
- Brylee Banning