Three-Time World Champion Tie-Down Roper Announces End of 2025 Season

Three-time World Champion Tie-Down Roper Tuf Cooper announced on social media this week that he has decided to end his 2025 bid for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). The year has dealt the Cooper family some difficult blows, including the passing of Tuf's father, the legendary Roy Cooper.

Dealing with a recent injury and not feeling that he could withstand the immense physical pressure of the next week, Cooper opted to head home following the Rough Rider Cup in Mandan, N.D. Currently ranked No. 18 in the World, he had about $17,000 to make up for in these final days of the professional rodeo season.

In addition to his gold buckles in the tie-down roping, Cooper has amassed over $3.5 million in career earnings, the 2017 All-Around World Championship, two NFR Average titles (2009, 2014), and 16 NFR qualifications. The only year he has missed the NFR previously was 2016.

Cooper took home the coveted World Championship in the tie-down roping in 2011, 2012, and 2014. He has also qualified for the National Finals Steer Roping four times (2017-2020).

2025 may have had ups and downs for the Decatur, Texas, cowboy, but he still earned some major wins. So far this year, he took home titles from the Cody Stampede, Music City Rodeo, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, and Rodeo Austin.

Cooper shared the following post on social media:

"After Mandan rodeo I decided to end my 2025 rodeo season. I haven’t been 100% since an injury in Puyallup. I tried to tough it out, but it wasn’t getting better and I needed to be 100% healthy to make the finals these last few weeks. I’m just not there mentally or physical. Before my dad passed, we had talked about me taking the summer easy and staying home more. He understood the ups and downs of Rodeo better than anybody. He had taken years off rodeoing for injuries and he understood the mental side as well, that you had to want it bad to be out on the road all summer long. If I’m being honest, The past few years my mind and body just hasn’t been there. The reason I ended up leaving for the summer this year, was because my dad passed and I didn’t wanna be here at home. What I found out was you can’t run from grief. It met me at the gates of Cheyenne ( his favorite rodeo) every all night drive that I didn’t get to call him to talk about my runs and the times I needed reminded who I am in the arena. Only God knows the path he has set for me and I believe he is using this time in my life to tell me to slow down and get myself back. I will be in Vegas all ten days for my endorsement signings and hosting the after party at the Palms Casino Resort. Thank you to all my fans for the encouraging words throughout the year, to each of my sponsors for always sticking with me throughout my career. To my wife and daughter, you two make life worth living and it’s time to start living it!"

We wish Cooper the best in his recovery and know that rodeo fans will be eager to see him return to competition, whenever that time comes.

