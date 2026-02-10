Two 18-Year-Old Cowboys Land at the Top at BULLNANZA

The PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour brings the rankest bulls and toughest cowboys to compete for massive payouts. The most recent stop, BULLNANZA, in Guthrie, Okla., left several cowboys in the dirt, but a pair of 18-year-old cowboys held on for the top two spots.

After a 90.5-point ride on McCoy Rodeo's The Hondo, 18-year-old Noah Lee walked away as the BULLNANZA champion. BULLNANZA marked the first professional ride for Lee, who only bought his PRCA permit one month ago.

Lee is the first cowboy in 2026 to cover The Hondo, who is consistently one of the highest-marked bulls from McCoy Rodeo. Two more hard buckers, Blue Duck and Tulsa Time, also found their way to the winners’ circle.

Jhett Wheeler, also 18 years old, paired up with Blue Duck to fall just short of Lee with a 90-point ride. For Wheeler, a Canadian cowboy, BULLNANZA was one of his first bull riding events ever in the United States.

Rawley Johnson | PRCA File Photo

Rawley Johnson, who just qualified for his first NFR this past season, climbed aboard Tulsa Time for an 89-point ride. After a rough trip to the finals, Johnson got his 2026 season off to a solid start with a 3rd-place finish at the Arizona State Fair Xtreme Bulls and a check at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, Colo.

Dakota Hill, a Texas cowboy, matched up against McCoy Rodeo's Joker for an 87-point ride and a No. 4 finish. With an average stock score of 42 points, Joker is currently in the top 150 ranked bulls in the world according to the PBR.

Right behind Hill was a pair of 86-point rides from Jesse Petri and Qynn Anderson. Petri, who also just qualified for his first NFR in 2025, has kicked off his 2026 season strong with a win in Rosenberg, Texas, and several checks at Xtreme Bulls events in Rapid City, S.D., and Topeka, Kan. He currently sits in the top 25 in the PRCA bull riding standings.

Anderson had a hot start at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, but a buckoff in the semifinals cut his efforts short. However, missing out at Fort Worth allowed the Aussie cowboy to make it to BULLNANZA, where he rode McCoy Rodeo's Airborne for 86 points.

Now that the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo has come to a close, many of these cowboys now look ahead to the rest of the Texas Swing Rodeos. The next major winter rodeo will be the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, starting Feb. 12.

