Unique Desert Rodeo Returns to the Coachella Valley in April 2026

After a blockbuster debut that captivated both rodeo fans and festival goers, Desert Rodeo will return to the Coachella Valley April 24–26, 2026.

Hailed by The New York Times for “bringing a new vibe to the world of rodeo,” the three-day, daytime event at Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, CA blends world-class ProRodeo action with festival-style energy, Western culture, and all-ages entertainment. Passes go on sale Friday, October 17 at 10 a.m. PT via desertrodeo.com.

Established in 2025, Desert Rodeo pioneered new ground in sports and live entertainment by pairing a professional rodeo sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) with an immersive festival atmosphere of shopping, food, and interactive brand activations like a mechanical bull, boot charm station, photo ops and more.

Desert Rodeo seamlessly blended tradition and modernity, uniting modern festival goers with the Greater Palm Springs community and fusing legacy Western names like Wrangler and Resistol with today’s trend-forward mainstream brands.

“Rodeo is intended for everyone and the second edition of Desert Rodeo is going to continue to showcase our lifestyle to a new audience,” says PRCA CMO Paul Woody. “We are excited to see how this event continues to grow and know the [Desert Rodeo] Committee is absolutely committed to putting on the best show possible.”

“Year one proved there’s a real appetite for a Western experience that’s both authentic and fresh,” said Co-Founders Brett Lazar, Cassie DiLaura, Traci and Carleton Brooks and Carrie and David Isen. “We can’t wait to welcome new and returning cowboys, cowgirls, families and fans in 2026 for top-tier competition and more unforgettable memories."

The groundbreaking weekend drew national attention, with Rolling Stone calling Desert Rodeo “the highlight of the weekend” and NBC Palm Springs praising Desert Rodeo as “a weekend full of cowboy charm, high-stakes rodeo action, and family-friendly fun.”

Adding to the credibility, Desert Rodeo’s inaugural competition featured some of the sport’s biggest stars, including top Bull Rider and World All-Around leader Stetson Wright as well as other top ProRodeo athletes Tucker Allen, Dakota Eldridge and more. Their participation underscored Desert Rodeo’s ability to attract elite athletes and deliver world-class competition.

Crowds of first-time rodeo fans, Western enthusiasts, and Hollywood tastemakers packed the stands, while millions engaged online across social media and via the livestream on Cowboy Channel+. Desert Rodeo quickly established itself as a defining Western experience during the desert’s largest weekend celebrating country music, earning widespread coverage and rave reviews.

The debut year also showcased Desert Rodeo’s commitment to community impact, raising thousands of dollars for the California Fire Foundation, County of Los Angeles Fire Department, and Golden Circle of Champions, reinforcing the sport’s long-standing tradition of giving back.

What’s New for 2026:

Mutton Bustin’, presented by Morning Star Sporthorses: Kids test their cowboy grit in this fan-favorite event to see who can hold on to a running sheep the longest.



Expanded Footprint & Longer Hours: More room to explore with additional entertainment, brand activations and retail offerings.



Bigger Payouts: Increased prize money raises the stakes for the sport’s top athletes.



YETI Contestant Corral: A private gathering space designed for competing cowboys and cowgirls, providing free food and beverages, a relaxed environment to prepare for competition and a place to unwind and enjoy good ole’ cowboy camaraderie.



Elevated VIP Offerings: An expansive deck in front of the bleachers, spanning the length of the rodeo arena, will be introduced, offering front-row views and an elevated yet accessible VIP experience for fans who want to be closer to the action. Plus, the popular Premium Rodeo Boxes return, with more added, offering shade, cabana-like accommodations, complementary gourmet food, specialty cocktails and a luxury arena-side rodeo experience.

Each rodeo performance kicks off with a powerful display of Western tradition, featuring a skydiving American flag descent into the arena, Cowboy’s Prayer, and live national anthem, leading into thrilling PRCA competition from Bull Riding to Barrel Racing. Beyond the arena, the Outlaw Oasis and Retail Ranch return as lively hubs where cowboy culture meets festival energy.

Passes for California’s ProRodeo-Festival Fusion On Sale Friday, October 17 at 10 a.m. PT via desertrodeo.com.

Current partners include Wrangler, Boot Barn, YETI, Stetson, Resistol, Charlie 1 Horse, Montana Silversmiths, Cactus Ropes, Cactus Saddlery, City of La Quinta and Dolce Glow with additional partners to be announced. Desert Rodeo will also continue its tradition of philanthropy by championing local charities, with 2026 beneficiaries set to include Golden Circle of Champions and more to be revealed in the coming months.

Produced by Zenda Productions, Flying U Rodeo and Best Events, Desert Rodeo is back in the saddle to celebrate the spirit of the West in the heart of the Coachella Valley.

ABOUT ZENDA PRODUCTIONS

Founded in 2024, Zenda Productions is the team behind Desert Rodeo, created with the goal of bringing a unique, inclusive western experience to country music festival goers and the surrounding community. Desert Rodeo was conceptualized and brought to life by Zenda Productions’ founders Brett Lazar, Entertainment Tonight Correspondent Cassie DiLaura, Balmoral Farm’s Traci and Carleton Brooks and Locale Concierge’s Carrie and David Isen. For more information about Desert Rodeo, please visit desertrodeo.com or @thedesertrodeo on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

ABOUT FLYING U RODEO

Flying U Rodeo is an elite, legacy brand in the world of rodeo. Founded by the late Cotton Rosser, “The King of Rodeo," Flying U brings over 60 years of family-run expertise led by Cotton’s son and award-winning rodeo producer Reno Rosser. Flying U goes beyond the standard rodeo, blending the thrill of the sport with captivating specialty acts and entertainers.

The above information is courtesy of a press release provided by Desert Rodeo.

