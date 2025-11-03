Utah Bull Dogger Mourning Loss of Twin After Tragic ATV Accident Saturday

The rodeo community is a tight-knit family spread out across the country. When someone takes a loss as big as the Dick family just experienced, everybody feels it. Right now, the family is mourning the loss of their youngest son, Kendall Dick.

Kendall might not have entered into the professional rodeo scene like his twin brother Kyler did, but he is a part of the community nonetheless and the entire western world is hurting for their family now. Kendall was involved in a tragic ATV accident on Saturday morning and after his family said their goodbyes this morning, they are now asking for prayers from everyone for those he left behind that are aching in pain.

The Dick Family

Kyler Dick Professional Steer Wrestler

The family lives outside of Oakley, Utah, where they run a prominent dude ranch, where they put on notoriously famous sleigh rides during the winter and go on beautiful excursions in the summer. The entirety of this clan has always been surrounded by animals and rodeo, but a pair of the siblings took it further, Rylee and Kyler.

Rylee went on to Odessa College in Texas and led the team the pair of years that she was there to get to the college finals and win the Southwest Region. Her prominent barrel horse led her to the American finals while she was still in college as one of the best in the business at the time.

Kyler followed in his older sister's footsteps and went to Odessa after high school where he made it to the CNFR as a freshman. He then transferred to Tarleton State University where he too won the region.

The 26-year-old has now been a member of the PRCA since 2021 and since buying his card in 2022 he has finished the year with no less than $30,000 won and by the time 2024 came around he finished in the top-25 of the world standings with a pair of Wilderness Circuit Finals qualifications on his resume.

At just 26 years old, this is a hard loss to swallow, and the heaviness that this one brings on everybody is unfathomable. There isn't much to say at a time like this, but being there for this family is important right now, as it takes a village to get through something like this.

Rodeo on SI is sending condolences to everyone who knew Kendall, as to know him was to love him. Rest in Peace, Kendall.

