Where Are the Wrights? The Real Reason Rodeo’s First Family Skipped Hondo Rodeo Fest

Some of the world's best cowboys and cowgirls are in Phoenix, Ariz. for the Hondo Rodeo Fest. For three days in November, Chase Field is transformed from an MLB park into a rodeo arena. Downtown Phoenix is a sea of cowboys to go along with the vibe.

Only eight of the greatest are invited to compete for the prize money of nearly $1 million. Each night the events pay a total of $24,500 with the average boasting another $32,500 per event. The only exception to this rule is the bull riding where 12 total contestants compete each night.

Noticeably, there is one famous family missing from the event. The sea of blue is not behind the bucking chutes. So, where are the Wrights? It certainly isn't that they are not a part the greatest cowboys of all time, because that's not even an argument worth having.

Stetson Wright Returns to Action at the Wilderness Circuit Finals

Stetson Wright | Andy Barron/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

The truth is, the Wrights are competing at the Wilderness Circuit Finals for the PRCA. Some of the biggest news to come out of the Wilderness Circuit this week was the fact that Stetson Wright would be making his return to the arena after being injured at Puyallup, Wash.

Just exactly on par for the eight-time World Champion, Stetson went right to the top of the bull riding in round one. With a massive 90-point ride, Stetson overcame Powder River Rodeo's Big Shasta.

The champ came right back in round two to score 86 points on Western Rodeos' Jiggy to stay right on top.

The Wright Family Dominates the Saddle Bronc

Ryder Wright | Yfat Yossifor / San Angelo Standard-Times

The saddle bronc was the story of the Wright family. In round one, five of the top six places had the last name Wright. Ryder rode Legacy Pro Rodeo's Cut Throat to the win with 86 points.

Round two rearranged the names a bit, with Rusty taking the win on Legacy Pro Rodeo's Sadie's Brew with an 85.5-point ride. Together for the first two rounds, the Wright family has taken home five of the eight paying holes.

So even though the first family of the bucking chutes seems to be missing from an exclusive event, they are still dominating the rodeo arena and taking home championships.

One might ask, why they would turn down the kind of money that is available in Phoenix. The answer may lie in the fact that if they win the circuit or the average at the circuit finals, it will qualify them to move on to the NFR Open in July 2026 and that rodeo can make all the difference in the summer run.

