Which Bareback Rider Unofficially Ended Up $100 Outside of the PRCA Top 15?

Possibly the tightest race in professional rodeo this year was the bareback riding. It came down to the final event on the very last day of the regular season. In the end, it looks like $109 will keep one cowboy out of the Thomas and Mack this year.

The final days of every year hand out incredible joy and equally matched heartbreak, and when it came to the bareback riding, the sting is going to last for a while for what looks like the No. 16 man, R.C. Landingham. It literally came down to the last day and the last few hours of the regular season - one horse, one event - that would separate dreams from heartbreak. Just $109, by an unofficial count, will keep the Hat Creek, Cali. man home during the NFR.

Setting a new season earnings record at $303,547, Rocker Steiner is the No. 1 man in the bareback riding. After a brief hiatus from the arena following the 2024 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), he kicked off his year with a big win at RODEOHOUSTON. His wins continued through the last weekend of the season, where he claimed the $32,000 Finals in Sioux Falls, S.D.

A second-place finish behind Steiner in S.D. boosted No. 2 man Sam Petersen up the leaderboard, with $221,901 earned so far this season. Although it will be Petersen's first NFR, he has quickly put himself in gold buckle contention.

Bradlee Miller continues to ride the hot streak he started his professional career with. At No. 3, he has banked $207,474 so far this year, and after his showing at the 2024 NFR, there is no doubt he is excited to return to Las Vegas.

Jess Pope is not far behind in No. 4 with $203,629. The 2022 World Champion has not missed an NFR since 2020, earning three NFR Average titles along the way. As usual, he is another contender in the race for a gold buckle.

Wrapping up a tight top five, Cole Franks has banked $200,362 this year. Alongside traveling partner Steiner, Franks had a standout season. He tied with Petersen for second-place in the Finals of the Governor's Cup to the tune of $20,000.

Kade Sonnier comes in at No. 6 with $171,507. This is his second NFR qualification and the Louisiana cowboy had a phenomenal season, winning Elko, Nev. and St. Paul, Ore. just to name a few.

Not far behind, Garrett Shadbolt is No. 7 with $158,261. Qualifying for his fourth NFR, Shadbolt had a great season. He earned wins in Reno, Nev., Rapid City, S.D., and a round win in Puyallup, Wash.

Reigning World Champion, Dean Thompson, found his stride at the 2023 NFR and has not backed off since. With $166,535, he is returning for his third trip to Las Vegas.

No. 9 man, Jacek Frost has earned $143,593 this season. Earning his first NFR qualification, Frost was rock solid in 2025. Winning Pendleton, Ore., Puyallup, Wash., and Walla Walla, Wash., he notched major wins this year.

Cooper Cooke returns for his second NFR in the No. 10 position with $142,594. One of the highlights of his year was winning the Calgary Stampede.

Jayco Roper earned $139,775 en route to qualifying for his second NFR in the No. 11 spot. He took home multiple titles this year, including Dodge City, Kan., Salinas, Calif., and Red Bluff, Calif.

No. 12 cowboy, Waylon Bourgeois has qualified for his first NFR. The Louisiana man has earned $137,864 this season. Some of his biggest wins include Kissimmee, Fla., Lafayette, La., and Window Rock, Ariz.

It may not be Wacey Schalla's first NFR, but it is his first in the bareback riding. Schalla qualified for the NFR in the bull riding in 2024 and will compete in both events in Las Vegas this year. With $136,109 earned, he won Heber City, Utah, Sisters, Ore., Mercedes, Texas, and several other major rodeos.

Mason Clements made a huge move on the final day of the season to climb to No. 14 with $130,131. The "bubble" positions were incredibly tight coming into those final days and a Round 1 check at the Duel at the Dunes clinched his fifth NFR qualification.

By the tightest of margins, Tilden Hooper filled the No. 15 slot. With $129,951 earned, he will ride at his tenth NFR since 2008. Hooper won the Roughrider Cup in Mandan, N.D., to give him a huge late-season boost.

Coming down to the last few hours, No. 16 man, R.C. Landingham unofficially ended up $109 short of his fifth NFR. He and Orin Larsen (No. 17 with $128,294) were not able to compete in Sioux Falls, forcing them to put on a ton of miles as they chased checks in the final week of the season.

