Who Made Victory Laps In Petco Park: San Diego Rodeo Round Two Recap
The second round has officially concluded in Petco Stadium and as the final day of the San Diego Rodeo begins today, let’s look at who took a victory lap in front of the sold-out crowd last night.
Idaho cowboy, Jacob Lees has been on fire the last two rounds in San Diego. Splitting the first-round win last night and earning a solo round win tonight scoring 84.75 points on his four-legged partner, Local Motion from Big Stone Rodeo Inc., Lees has a commandig lead in money earned.
Reigning San Diego Rodeo Tie-Down Champion, Tuf Cooper put himself in the number one position on the leaderboard for round two. Flanking his calf in 7.1 seconds earned this cowboy a $3,500 check to cash.
It was a fierce competition in the breakaway roping as 23x World Champion Breakaway Roper, Jackie Crawford and the 2024 World Champion Breakaway Roper, Kelsie Domer tied for first. These ladies stopped the clock in 2.2 seconds and made a victory lap under the stadium lights.
A Canadian cowboy by the name of Dawson Hay and a California native bronc by the name of Scarlett Lady from Bridwell Pro Rodeos teamed up to earn the highest score of the weekend. These two danced to 86.25 points and a check to take home for their hard work.
Dakota Eldridge, an 11x NFR Steer Wrestler put on a show for the sold-out crowd before him as he stopped the clock at 4.1 seconds just 0.01 seconds faster than the man who finished second behind him.
In the team roping, Andrew Ward and Jake Long stopped the clock with a clean run at 4.4 seconds, earning a payday to start off the year in San Diego.
Texas cowgirl Jordan Driver is two-for-two rounds in Petco Stadium. She ran the pattern in 16.32 seconds and secured one of eight spots headed into the Championship on Sunday.
A bull rider who is primarily seen riding in the Professional Bull Riders Association (PBR), Chase Outlaw, made his way to San Diego and took the second-round win. His draw was Unforgiven from Four Star Rodeo. This team scored the highest score of the weekend by three and a half points as the judges awarded them 87 points.
Championship Sunday is here and by this evening the 2025 San Diego Champions will be crowned.