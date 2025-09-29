Who Will Earn 2025 Rookie of the Year Honors in Final Days of Regular Season?

With so much focus on the World Standings and 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers, there is another important battle happening in professional rodeo. When the regular season ends on September 30, several cowboys and cowgirls will know if they earned Rookie of the Year honors. In one event, the race may not be over until after the NFR, as it appears multiple rookies will compete there.

Bareback Riding

Sage Allen of Blackfoot, Idaho, had a dominant first year in professional rodeo. Currently No. 25 in the World Standings, it appears that he has sealed the deal on his title. With $95,370 in season earnings, he is over $60,000 ahead of No. 2 in the race, Owen Brouillette.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Gus Gaillard has also had an outstanding rookie year, ranked No. 21 in the World. With $90,830 in season earnings, he will not compete under the bright lights of the Thomas and Mack this year. Gaillard will likely make an appearance in Las Vegas to accept Rookie of the Year honors, as he has $20,000 over No. 2 Ira Dickinson.

Bull Riding

One of the most incredible races is the bull riding. Five rookies have banked over $100,000 this season. At the top of that list, we have Hudson Bolton with $174,305. Qynn Andersen is No. 2 with $153,987. No. 3 Bryce Jensen has earned $141,043, No. 4 Luke Mackey banked $136,494, and No. 5 is Mason Spain with $116,749.

Bolton, Andersen, Jensen, and Mackey are all inside the top 15 in the World currently. Spain is currently No. 17. This is a race that will not be over until after the 10 days of the NFR, where it is likely multiple of these cowboys will compete.

Steer Wrestling

Traver Johnson currently holds the lead in this race with $51,461 in season earnings. While no one in the rookie race will compete at the 2025 NFR, it appears that Johnson will finish as the Rookie of the Year.

Team Roping

James Arviso has a $13,000 lead in the heading at $54,037. Currently inside the top 40 in the World, the Seba Dalkai, Ariz., cowboy roped with Logan Moore and Nicky Northcott throughout the year.

Northcott leads the heeling race by over $60,000. Now roping with Clay Smith, he has climbed to No. 13 in the World and is roping in Sioux Falls this weekend. He is the only rookie team roper who stands a chance at making the NFR.

Tie-Down Roping

Another rookie who has ran away with the lead this year, Tyler "Buck" Calhoun has a $50,000 lead over No. 2. Calhoun is also competing at the Governor's Cup and at No. 17, he could qualify for his first NFR. Just $13,000 outside of the top 15, it is still within his reach.

Barrel Racing

It was a tight race for the majority of the year in the barrel racing, between Makenzie Mayes (No. 1) and Emma Kate Parr (No. 2). Mayes has run away with the lead in the final months of the season, with $13,000 over Parr as of September 24. Both cowgirls chased this title hard, attending 94 and 98 rodeos respectively. Mayes was No. 25 in the World Standings as of that date with $79,395 in season earnings.

Breakaway Roping

Haiden Thompson has been on fire, particularly into the summer and fall. Setting a new rookie season earnings record, she has left her mark on professional rodeo already. With $64,624 won, she holds the top spot by $16,000. While she likely will not be competing at the 2025 NFR, it is safe to say she will be there to recieve her 2025 Rookie of the Year award.

