Bracket 2 Concludes With Semi-Finals Qualifications at Puyallup Rodeo

Championship Sunday has arrived in Puyallup, Wash., and the all-star roster is set. Cowboys and cowgirls in Bracket 2 competed in back-to-back rounds on Saturday afternoon to seal their spots in the Semi-Finals round.

The competition began with 24 invitees broken into two brackets. In each bracket, athletes competed in two rounds. The top four in the aggregate of those rounds return to the Semi-Finals, and that field of eight will again narrow to four for the Finals.

While payouts are huge in Puyallup, contestants also have the chance to solidify their position at the even higher-paying Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., later this month.

Bareback Riding

World Standings leader Bradlee Miller claimed the lead in the aggregate, with top 15 cowboys Jess Pope and Cole Reiner not far behind. Mason Stuller is currently No. 15 and also moves on.

Round 1:

1. Bradlee Miller, 88 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Scarlett Cat, $3,510

2. (tie) Jess Pope and Cole Reiner, 86, $2,194 each

4. Carson Hildre, 85.5, $878

Round 2:

1. Jess Pope, 85.5 points on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Brittany Fox, $3,510

2. (tie) Roedy Farrell, Bradlee Miller and Cole Reiner, 85, $1,755 each

Qualifiers to semi-finals:

1. Bradlee Miller, 173 points on two head

2. Jess Pope, 171.5

3. Cole Reiner, 171

4. Mason Stuller, 169.5

Steer Wrestling

In a very tight World Standings race, Will Lummus is currently No. 16 and Mike McGinn No. 12. Jesse Brown is holding down the No. 2 spot, and wild card Mason Couch is way back at No. 33, but advanced in the top spot from this bracket.

Round 1:

1. Jesse Brown, 3.6 seconds, $3,510

2. Mason Couch, 3.7, $2,633

3. (tie) Will Lummus and Rowdy Parrott, 4.0, $1,316 each

Round 2:

1. Mike McGinn, 3.9 seconds, $3,510

2. Tyler Waguespack, 4.1, $2,633

3. Talon Roseland, 4.2, $1,755

4. (tie) Mason Couch, Ty Erickson and Will Lummus, 4.6, $293 each

Qualifiers to semi-finals:

1. Mason Couch, 8.3 seconds on two head

2. Mike McGinn, 8.4

3. Will Lummus, 8.6

4. Jesse Brown, 8.8

Team Roping

The team roping is a bit chaotic: Garrett Tonozzi is way back at No. 45 in heading, but his partner Trey Yates is No. 9. Ketch Kelton and Denton Dunning and Dustin Egusqiza and JC Flake are battling hard to stay off the bubble, but are ranked in the No. 10-15 positions currently. Driggers and Nogueira are running away with the lead.

Round 1:

1. Lightning Aguilera/Kaden Profili, 4.4 seconds, $3,510 each

2. Dustin Egusquiza/JC Flake, 4.5, $2,633

3. Ketch Kelton/Denton Dunning, 4.9, $1,755

4. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 5.3, $878

Round 2:

1. Tanner Tomlinson/Wesley Thorp, 3.3 seconds, $3,510 each

2. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 3.7, $2,633

3. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 6.1, $1,755

4. Ketch Kelton/Denton Dunning, 6.8, $878

Qualifiers to semi-finals:

1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 11.4 seconds on two head each

2. Ketch Kelton/Denton Dunning, 11.7

3. Garrett Tonozzi/Trey Yates, 14.4

4. Dustin Egusquiza/JC Flake, 15.1

Saddle Bronc Riding

While Zeke Thurston and Ryder Wright are nestled safely inside the top four in the World, Zac Dallas and Gus Gaillard are currently No. 16 and No. 15. This will make for an interesting plot twist in the coming rounds.

Round 1:

1. Zeke Thurston, 87 points on Calgary Stampede's Gooses Alibi, $3,510

2. Tanner Butner, 85, $2,633

3. Logan Hay, 83.5, $1,755

4. Gus Gaillard, 83, $878

Round 2:

1. Ryder Wright, 87 points on Korkow Rodeos' Meat Coma, $3,510

2. Rusty Wright, 86.5, $2,633

3. (tie) Zachary Dallas and Brody Wells, 84.5, $1,316 each

Qualifiers to semi-finals:

1. Zeke Thurston, 171 points on two head

2. Gus Gaillard, 167

3. Ryder Wright, 167

4. Zachary Dallas, 166.5

Tie-Down Roping

Another interesting race in the tie-down: Shad Mayfield is No. 19 in the World and not backing down. He swept the rounds. Trevor Hale is No. 13 and Cory Solomon No. 18. The safest cowboy in this competition is Riley Webb, the World Standings leader.

Round 1:

1. (tie) Shad Mayfield and Riley Mason Webb, 8.3 seconds, $3,071 each

3. Cory Solomon, 8.5, $1,755

4. Haven Meged, 8.7, $878

Round 2:

1. Shad Mayfield, 8.5 seconds, $3,510

2. Trevor Hale, 8.8, $2,633

3. Riley Mason Webb, 9.1, $1,755

4. Cory Solomon, 9.5, $878

Qualifiers to semi-finals:

1. Shad Mayfield, 16.8 seconds on two head

2. Riley Mason Webb, 17.4

3. Trevor Hale, 17.6

4. Cory Solomon, 18.0

Barrel Racing

It was a tough two rounds of barrel racing, as cowgirls struggled to keep all three barrels standing in both runs. Michelle Alley (No. 7 in the World) tied for the fastest time of the week so far. Tayla Moeykens is No. 8 and pulled a round win as well. Carlee Otero has a big cushion at No. 2. Lisa Lockhart may be No. 13, but if our money is on anyone to pull through in these final weeks, it would be the veteran seeking her 20th trip to the NFR.

Round 1:

1. Michelle Alley, 13.77 seconds, $3,510

2. Carlee Otero, 13.92, $2,633

3. Kim Squires, 13.96, $1,755

4. Kassie Mowry, 13.99, $878

Round 2:

1. Tayla Moeykens, 13.90 seconds, $3,510

2. Michelle Alley, 14.04, $2,633

3. Lisa Lockhart, 14.08, $1,755

4. Andrea Busby, 14.15, $878

Qualifiers to semi-finals:

1. Michelle Alley, 27.81 seconds on two head

2. Tayla Moeykens, 27.94

3. Carlee Otero, 28.22

4. Lisa Lockhart, 28.30

Breakaway Roping

Maddy Jacobs and Jill Tanner are No. 18 and 19 in the World Standings race, so this advancement is huge. Edens-Mitchell and Conner are both inside the top 10 currently.

Round 1:

1. Rylee A George, 2.4 seconds, $3,510

2. Jordi Edens-Mitchell, 2.6, $2,633

3. Bradi Good, 2.7, $1,755

4. (tie) Tiffany Schieck and Jill Tanner, 2.8, $439 each

Round 2:

1. Jordi Edens-Mitchell, 2.5 seconds, $3,510

2. Madison Outhier, 2.6, $2,633

3. Josie Conner, 2.7, $1,755

4. (tie) Maddy Jacobs and Jill Tanner, 2.8, $439 each

Qualifiers to semi-finals:

1. Jordi Edens-Mitchell, 5.1 seconds on two head

2. Jill Tanner, 5.6

3. Josie Conner, 5.8

4. Maddy Jacobs, 6.0

Bull Riding

John Crimber is focused on his first NFR and pulled through to advance to the next round, alongside Colorado Kid Mackey and Tristen Hutchings. All three cowboys are inside the top 10. Dakota Hill is the wild card, back at No. 27 in the World.

Round 1:

1. John Crimber, 88 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Burnt Rubber, $3,510

2. Colorado Kid Mackey, 86.5, $2,633

3. Koby Jacobson, 85.5, $1,755

4. Dakota Hill, 84, $878

Round 2:

1. Tristen Hutchings, 87.5 points on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Wingnut, $3,510

2. Stetson Dell Wright, 86, $2,633

3. (tie) Dakota Hill and Colorado Kid Mackey, 85.5, $1,316 each

Qualifiers to semi-finals:

1. Colorado Kid Mackey, 172 points on two head

2. Dakota Hill, 169.5

3. John Crimber, 88 on one head

4. Tristen Hutchings, 87.5