NFR Watch: 2023 Bareback World Champion Back in Contention For Another Title

The stage is set for the top 15 rodeo athletes in each event to head to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in December, and bareback rider Keenan Hayes has solidified his spot at No. 5 in the world. Now, this cowboy is vying for a chance to earn back the world champion title after winning in 2023.

The Comeback Kid

With $199,420 earned throughout the season, he’s the only top five cowboy to not break the $200,000 mark, but that doesn’t mean you should count him out just yet. Although Bradlee Miller is holding down the No. 1 spot with a massive $303,910, there is only $40,000 between Hayes and Jacob Lees in No. 2.

Since earning his first and only world title in 2023, Hayes has been battling his way back from injuries to the top of the leaderboard. Last season, he didn’t even qualify, finishing at No. 92 in the rankings.

The 23-year-old cowboy out of Hayden, Colorado secured 15 rodeo titles this season, including a massive finish at The Governor's Cup (second place for $17,333) and a win at the iconic Puyallup for $12,225.

Some of his best rides of the year came towards the end of the season, so hopefully Hayes can hold on to this momentum until December when the lights come on in the Thomas & Mack Arena.

Hayes is sitting with an average ride score of 83.75-points on the 2026 season, and while that’s his lowest since his debut in 2022, it’s clear that something is working for the cowboy as this has been his most successful season since he was crowned champion.

Setting The Standard

His best ride of the year was secured early in the season at the San Angelo Cinch Chute-Out back in April. Hayes set his own standard here when he scored a massive 93-point ride on Nite Faded from Pete Carr Pro Rodeo. Hayes clinched his only other 91-point ride for his win at Puyallup.

Despite having his work cut out for him in order to close the gap in the world standings, Hayes knows what it will take to earn the title again. During his first NFR in 2023, he became the first rookie to win a PRCA Bareback Riding World Championship, proving he’s a once in a generation type of athlete.

Hayes went on to finish the season with a single-season event earnings record of $434,050, placing in five of 10 rounds. The biggest highlight of this year was his ride during Round 10, earning the win with a 90-point ride on J Bar J's Straight Ringer. This led to Hayes winning the NFR average with 850 points on 10 head.

Only time will tell if Hayes can catch up to Miller, but after battling back from injuries the last two seasons, it’s safe to say that fans can look forward to Hayes dominating the Thomas & Mack Arena once again, hoping he’ll come from behind and take the crown.