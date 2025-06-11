College National Finals Rodeo: Date, Schedule, Position Draws, How To Watch & Live Stream
The College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) is set to take place from Casper, Wyoming starting June 15th.
The College National Finals Rodeo brings together the most elite college rodeo athletes across the country to determine the best of the best in college rodeo. In total, over 400 cowboys and cowgirls will compete, coming from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association's (NIRA) 11 regions across the country.
NIRA events taking place at the CNFR include bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bare back riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and goat tying.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.
When is the College National Finals Rodeo?
Date: June 15 - June 21
How to Watch The College National Finals Rodeo
TV/Stream: ESPN3
Watch the CNFR on ESPN3 via the ESPN.com and the ESPN app, as well as though Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Kindle Fire, Fire TV and Xbox.
College National Finals Rodeo Schedule
Performance Schedule:
June 17 - Performance #1
June 18 - Performance #2
June 19 - Performance #3
June 20 - Performance #4
June 21 - Championship Performance
Find the full schedule on CNFR.com, including additional events, shows, and more. The daily events order summary can be found here.
CNFR Position Draws
The CNFR position draws can be found here.
College National Finals Rodeo Location
Location: Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming
