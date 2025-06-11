Rodeo Daily

College National Finals Rodeo: Date, Schedule, Position Draws, How To Watch & Live Stream

Everything you need to know about the CNFR.

Jun 17, 2017; Casper, WY, USA; During the College National Rodeo Finals at Casper Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Abbie Parr-Imagn Images
The College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) is set to take place from Casper, Wyoming starting June 15th.

The College National Finals Rodeo brings together the most elite college rodeo athletes across the country to determine the best of the best in college rodeo. In total, over 400 cowboys and cowgirls will compete, coming from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association's (NIRA) 11 regions across the country.

NIRA events taking place at the CNFR include bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bare back riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and goat tying.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

When is the College National Finals Rodeo?

Date: June 15 - June 21

The CNFR will take place from June 15th to June 21st.

How to Watch The College National Finals Rodeo

TV/Stream: ESPN3

Watch the CNFR on ESPN3 via the ESPN.com and the ESPN app, as well as though Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Kindle Fire, Fire TV and Xbox.

College National Finals Rodeo Schedule

Performance Schedule:

June 17 - Performance #1

June 18 - Performance #2

June 19 - Performance #3

June 20 - Performance #4

June 21 - Championship Performance

Find the full schedule on CNFR.com, including additional events, shows, and more. The daily events order summary can be found here.

CNFR Position Draws

The CNFR position draws can be found here.

College National Finals Rodeo Location

Location: Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming

