Steer Roping Veteran Cole Patterson Tops Standings With $25K Lead

Cole Patterson currently holds one of the biggest leads over the other competitors in a singular event.

Cole Patterson, from Pawnee, Oklahoma, sits number one in the world standings in steer roping and has a comfortable lead of over $25,000 ahead of second place.

This three-time world champion has just under $76,000 won and is looking to secure a fourth world title at the National Finals Steer Roping, held in Mulvane, Kansas, on November 1 and 2.

Like every other event, the top 15 in the world standings secure their spot to make it to the finals. Unfortunately for these cowboys, steer roping (also known as steer tripping) hasn’t quite made it to the big show.

The event is one of the oldest in rodeo, as it was deemed necessary for ranchers back in the day. It even made an appearance in 1888 at the World’s Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Arizona, and was later added to Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming in 1897.

Steer roping counts toward the PRCA all-around standings, which are based on total earnings in at least two events. Cowboys often enter to boost their totals and strengthen their position in the all-around race.

Although it is only held at select rodeos, there was recently a National Circuit Finals Steer Roping just last week in Torrington, Wyoming. The two-day event was held on July 16 and 17, with a total prize of $47,506 added.

Patterson was able to capitalize on the opportunity, raking in $7,824 across the eight rounds and average, making him the highest money earner of the event.

This year marks the 67th edition of the National Finals Steer Roping, and with a tight race for the 15th spot, the upcoming rodeos that feature steer roping will be vital to qualification.

