Pick-Me-Up: The Rodeo Movement Turning Feathers into Lifelines
The Days of ‘76 rodeo in Deadwood, South Dakota, kicked off last night, and while the world of cowboys was ready for some jam-packed action, you may have noticed a small detail: yellow feathers.
While that action was delivered, the significance of the yellow feathers held a different meaning; these feathers are part of a powerful movement for suicide prevention and mental health awareness in the rodeo, farming, and ranching communities.
The suicide rate in rural communities is 3.5 times higher than the national average, and just one death can rock one of these tight-knit communities to the core. To these cowboys and cowgirls, carrying on generational legacies on farms and ranches, the long hours it can take to run them, and isolation can create a toll that seems too large to bear.
A pick-up man in the rodeo arena is a lifesaver, and these yellow feathers are signifiers of the new “Pick-Me-Up” Campaign. When a rider sees a yellow feather, they know who they can reach out to for help, and anyone who is experiencing mental health struggles or suicidal thoughts knows that there is a lifeline they can reach out to.
Wearing a yellow feather lets the other contestants and members of the western community know there is someone willing to pick them up when they’re down.
The Days of ‘76 Rodeo has partnered with Action for Betterment of our Community to bring these yellow feathers into the arena, to honor those we’ve lost, and bring hope to those who need it. They hope the feathers can spark conversation around mental health, a topic that can seem taboo in rural spaces.
No one should feel alone in their darkest moments. If you or anyone you know needs help, call or text the National Suicide Hotline at 988 - they are available 24/7.
To get tickets to the Days of ‘76 Rodeo and stand with the “Pick-Me-Up” Campaign, head to https://www.daysof76.com/tickets-schedule.
