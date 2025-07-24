Martha Angelone: Consistently Rising As A Breakaway Champion (Exclusive)
Martha Angelone is no stranger to the winner’s circle in breakaway roping. The 2022 World Champion Breakaway Roper has built an impressive list of accomplishments that speak to her undeniable talent.
Originally from Cross Junction, Virginia, Martha got her start thanks to her dad, who encouraged her and her sister, Sarah, to start riding and roping at a young age. She later attended college in Oklahoma before hitting the professional rodeo trail in 2019, right as breakaway roping began making its way into select pro rodeos.
Talent clearly runs in the family as both sisters are true all-around hands, having earned titles in breakaway roping, heading, and heeling.
In 2023, they both qualified for the National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR). That year, Sarah not only took home the most prize money from the event but also set a lightning-fast record run of 1.7 seconds.
The secret to their sisterly rival? Pushing each other to be better every day.
“We’ve always pushed each other to be the best competitor we could be,” Martha told Rodeo On SI “Especially back home before we even came out here [to Texas], it was great getting to rope with someone every day who had that kind of talent.”
Since the NFBR began in 2020, Martha has qualified every single year. It’s no surprise given her major victories at prestigious rodeos like Reno, San Antonio, and Salinas.
Helping her stay at the top are her three standout horses:
- Legend (16): “The truest, easiest, and fastest horse I have ever ridden.”
- Jesse James (10): A key partner in short setup arenas.
- Chick (10): Purchased for just $1,750 and trained by Martha since she was four years old.
Each of these horses has played a vital role in Martha’s success, and she credits them for their heart and consistency.
So, what does it take to perform at the highest level like Martha?
Martha treats practice like a rodeo, so when it’s time to compete, nothing changes.
She also encourages others to never give up, knowing firsthand how physically and mentally demanding breakaway roping can be.
“Breakaway is one of the hardest sports. It takes years to get the results you truly want. The ones who make it are the ones who’ve battled it out and put in the work to become great.”
The 2025 Women's Rodeo All-Around World Champion kicked off her 2025 WPRA summer run with some blazing-fast wins:
- San Angelo, TX: 1.7 seconds
- Claremore, OK: 1.9 seconds
- Cleburne, TX: 2.0 seconds
With over $38,000 already won this season, she currently sits 26th in the world standings, but with her proven track record, a sixth trip to the NFBR is well within reach.
