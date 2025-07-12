Bull Rider Hayes Weight Breaks Cowboy Christmas Earnings Record In Dominant Run
Hayes Weight was the reserve world champion bull rider in 2024 with over $400,000 won on the season. His first qualification came in 2023 where he finished 10th overall and the Utah native is getting better and better each year.
Between July 1 and July 8 Weight racked up over $52,000 ($52,133) and now has $126,364 won on the season which moved him to fifth in the world standings. That means over 40% of his total earnings on the year came during Cowboy Christmas. Wow.
His incredible run was highlighted by the famous Ponoka Stampede up in Alberta, Canada. His first round bull he scored high enough to make it into the finals and even though he didn't cover in the finals, that first bull would be a big deal, because it advanced him into the showdown.
Weight was the only bull rider to cover in the showdown round. He partnered up with Calgary Stampede's Tactical Error for nearly 90 points. Since he was the only one to cover he raked in the entire pot for almost $34,000.
St. Paul, Oregon ended up as another big payday when he took the reserve champion at one of the biggest Cowboy Christmas rodeos. He brought in another $11,000 to his historic run.
Weight just covered two out of three of his bulls at the Calgary Stampede to earn a spot into the finals on Sunday and take a reserve finish in Pool B winning over $12,000 to his world standings total.
The 26-year-old has now won over $750,000 in his professional career. The way this year is going, and the previous two, it would be hard to believe he won't cross the one million dollar mark in the near future.
The Utah man is now only $2,000 behind the number four cowboy as he pursues his third NFR qualification in the past three years. His name will now forever be etched into the PRCA record books as it will be incredibly difficult to beat the run that he just had.
