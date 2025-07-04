History Made At Reno Rodeo As Cowgirls Deliver Record Wins And Career Highs
Reno is not known for being the “Biggest Little City in the World” for nothing. With $560,000 up for grabs for rodeo contestants, securing a paycheck at this rodeo can make a huge difference in the year end standings.
Kicking off the Fourth of July run with a win from Reno is a huge confidence boost for rodeo contestants before they begin their busiest season.
Over nine days, contestants were given two opportunities to nail down a spot in Saturday’s short go for their third and final run. The average time or score on three was crowned the famous Reno Rodeo Champion title and awarded Silver Spurs.
The women really shined at this event as defending champion barrel racer Hailey Kinsel and defending champion breakaway roper Taylor Munsell each locked down back-to-back titles. Kinsel took home just shy of $15,000, with a time of 50.97 seconds among three runs; while Munsell cashed out at over $11,000 for a time of 8 seconds flat on three.
Barrel racer McKenna Coronado also made her presence known as she set the new arena record at 16.62 seconds, good for $5,066 in the round and $12,369 total with a third-place average finish.
Meanwhile, Shelby Meged set the new arena record in the breakaway roping with a time of 1.9 seconds, earning her $4,693.
Of course, the men made their mark, too. With no surprise, Stetson Wright took home the All-Around title winning $22,654 between his two events, saddle bronc riding and bull riding. Stetson also won the bull riding, covering two out of the three bulls for 182 points, good for $10,502.
Damian Brennan won the saddle bronc riding with a score of 263.5 on three broncs and bareback rider Jess Pope claimed his title with a total of 255.5 points on three head as well.
In the steer wrestling, Will Lumus fronts a time of 13.5 seconds on three steers to win the average by one tenth in front of Stetson Jorgensen. Header Aaron Tsinigine turned all three steers for heeler Jeremy Buhler in a time of 16.2 seconds to win their title by over a full second. Lastly, World Champion Riley Webb wins his title in front of rookie Brey Yore with a time of 26.5 seconds on three head.
With payouts like this, there's no question why hundreds of contestants make the trip each year to compete in Reno, Nevada.
The Latest Rodeo News
Hailey Kinsel Becomes Two-Time Reno Rodeo Champion On Sister
Rodeo Fans Close Out Greeley Stampede With Big Finish Led by Kassie Mowry
Legendary Horse Trainer And Winner Of 15 Triple Crown Races, D. Wayne Lukas, Passes Away At 89