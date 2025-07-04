Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners Suspends Josh Harvey’s License Over Repeated Violations of the Law
Outlaw Equine Hospital & Rehab Center (OE) is facing scrutiny as their head veterinarian, Josh Harvey, was forced to step away from the practice after having his license suspended by the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners.
The Board has an Executive Disciplinary Committee (EDC) who looked into numerous allegations brought upon Dr. Harvey and OE and after finding multiple violations his license went under suspension.
Most are under the belief that this suspension goes back to one incident that went viral-when numerous horses contacted Equine Infectious Anemia. Based on the report released by the board, that is not true. This is definitely one cause, but he had many violations leading up to the suspension of his license.
On (or about) May 14 of 2025 the Board received a complaint regarding Harvey and his involvement in multiple alleged crimes. The complaint discussed both sexual and physical assault, as well as practicing veterinary medicine under the influence of alcohol.
A week later the Board gave Harvey a chance to respond to these allegations in writing, but they never received a response.
The Board moved on with their investigation to learn that several witnesses stated that they had witnessed Harvey drinking alcohol while treating patients (plural). After these allegations were made the Board was able to receive police records for the alleged sexual assault from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.
They also learned that in May of this year a former OE employee made a report with the same county’s sheriff department regarding an assault where he was grabbed and choked by Harvey. This case is still pending, but Harvey was arrested.
The United States Department of Agriculture was brought in to investigate the EIA Outbreak that had been linked back to OE. 22 horses were identified in this outbreak in four different states all whom which spent time at OE and were infected through a lapse in sterile procedure. Their findings showed that the reuse of syringes and needles in the ICU from putting heparinized saline back into catheters caused repeated blood contamination. 21 of the horses had to be euthanized.
Former OE ICU employees were interviewed and one stated that it had been routine practice for veterinary assistants to double dip and reuse syringes. This employee did note that this was changed once the EIA outbreak had been identified.
Josh Harvey was not the only veterinarian practicing at OE. Many know of Dr. Danielle Barbosa, but what most wouldn’t guess is that she wasn’t licensed in the state of Texas.
Whether or not your horses have been to OE or not, this report should be read. His license was suspended for multiple infractions and many were not listed above. The horse community deserves clarity and transparency in this situation.
