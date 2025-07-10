Multiple Clean Sweeps Highlight Close of First Pool at the NFR Open in Colorado
The NFR Open (previously known as the National Circuit Finals) in Colorado Springs, Colorado is used to highlight all of the winners of the circuits across the country. The overall circuit champion and average champion from their finals get the chance to compete for big money at the NFR Open.
The rodeo is divided into two pools, each pool gets two rounds to win money and the top three in the average move onto the finals.
The first pool just finished up and was highlighted by quite a few NFR qualifiers. Emily Beisel (Prairie Circuit) and Brody Cress (Texas Circuit) not only won their set, but won both rounds. The pair each won $6,000 for their efforts in both rounds.
Cress won the saddle bronc riding on two horses owned by Hi Lo ProRodeo. He was the only one to score higher than 83 in either round and the only bronc rider who had a score over 80 in round two.
Beisel had a tight finish in round one only beating out Katelyn Scott by .04, but she dominated round two. She ran a 17.09 which was nearly half a second faster than the second place Scott.
One cowboy who excelled that has yet to make the NFR is bareback rider Waylon Bourgeois. The Louisiana cowboy came close last season finishing 18th in the world standings with over $123,000 won. He’s chasing his first qualification this year and winning both rounds of his set at the NFR Open is surely going to help.
Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, has been a regular to the winners circle lately. Fans will see her not only in the finals at the NFR Open after winning the second round and second in the first, but also will be in the finals at the Calgary Stampede winning her set in Alberta as well.
Boisjoli-Meged is not the only Canadian native moving onto the finals. A team roping pair of Grady Quam and Brady Chappel were one of two teams to get two steers roped which helped them win their set.
The NFR Open has two more rounds of Pool play before the finals on Saturday and the winners are crowned.
