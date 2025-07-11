Paden and Wyatt Bray Light Up The Leaderboard With Wins In Three States
From coming out of the same box in Prescott, Arizona, to victories in Basin City, Washington, and North Dakota’s Mandan Rodeo Days, the Brays are making a serious push up the standings.
Prescott’s seven-day rodeo, known as the World’s Oldest Rodeo, dates back to the 1800s. There, the brothers stopped the clock at 6.0 seconds to win Round 2 of the team roping, worth $3,150.
Three-time NFR qualifier, Paden also took fourth in the tie-down roping with a 10.2-second run and tied Zane Kilgus for fifth in the average.
They kept the momentum going at the Basin City Freedom Rodeo, winning the team roping again in 4.3 seconds. This helped Paden picked up the all-around title with a total of $4,597.
The run didn’t stop there, however. In Mandan, Wyatt switched partners and still came out on top, turning a steer for Tanner Green in 4.1 seconds—three-tenths faster than the rest of the field.
In just these three rodeos, Wyatt racked up over $13,000 in earnings in a combined 14.4 seconds. Paden added over $11,000 to his season total.
Currently fourth in the all-around world standings with more than $72,000 won, Paden has claimed all-around titles in Elko, Nevada; Oakdale, California; Waxahachie, Texas; and now Basin City, Washington. A PRCA member since 2018, he's nearing the million-dollar mark in career earnings with $917,496.
Wyatt, who joined the PRCA in 2022, is newer to the scene but quickly climbing. He currently ranks 26th in the team roping, and with his hot streak, a spot in the top 15 is well within reach.
