Rodeo Fans Close Out Greeley Stampede With Big Finish Led by Kassie Mowry
The Greeley Stampede has been taking place in northern Colorado since 1923. Each year they up the ante with more added money and top prizes which always draws the best in the business.
By the conclusion of this years stampede the payoff reached nearly $475,000 between the rounds, finals, and average. In the timed events, all men’s and the breakaway roping, contestants were each guaranteed two runs and then the top-12 in the average moved onto the finals.
The barrel racers and rough stock riders were only guaranteed one run/ride. The top-60 in the barrel racing then each got another run and the field was narrowed once again to see which 12 made the finals.
In the bareback riding Rocker Steiner went 89 points, twice. Taking home the win in the first round and average, with a second place finish in the finals, for nearly $9,800.
It seems that everywhere Kassie Mowry goes she wins. She really cannot be beaten. Mowry not only won the first round, the finals, and the average, she ran the fastest time of the rodeo which was one of four sub-17 second runs. Mowry added nearly $13,000 to her lead in the world standings.
Beutler & Son Rodeo excelled as a stock contractor for the stampede. Their horses won the round and the finals in both the bareback and saddle bronc riding. There was a three-way tie for first in the long round of the saddle bronc riding, each competitor was matched up with one of their horses.
Mitchell Story, out of Bayfield, Colorado, was one of the three and then he went on score 92 points in the finals on Green Baby. He took the average win and made his trip more than worth it.
Mowry wasn’t the only one to put more distance between first and second in the world standings. Tucker Allen (steer wrestling) and Stetson Wright (bull riding) both are leading the world in their events and took home a good chunk of change in Greeley.
Allen and Wright both won the first round. The steer wrestling title was split between Allen and Gavin Solieau with 12.7 seconds. Wright wasn’t able to cover his finals bull, but earned a third place average check anyways.
Cowboy Christmas is in full throttle. There will be huge jumps all over the world standings board by the end of it, but some standings leaders really showed out in Colorado.
