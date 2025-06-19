Junior Nogueira Refusing To Let Serious Injury Hinder Competing
Team Roper star Junior Nogueira revealed earlier this month that he was forced to miss a month of rodeo action due to sustaining a fracture in his right leg during a practice run back on May 12. The injury was a setback, as Nogueira was looking to push into the top 15 of the PRCA Team Roping Heeler World Standings.
The injury is still affecting him. However, he's needed to persevere and compete despite not being fully healed. It seems that the adrenaline of competition has had him forget about the pain, given his fantastic past weekend.
Alongside heading partner Kaleb Driggers, the pair won both the Eagle (Idaho) Rodeo and Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo in Vernal, Utah over the weekend while also placing second at the Sisters (Oregon) Rodeo.
The fantastic weekend results for the pair netted them a massive $14,000 in winnings with the three finishes, a significant amount as Nogueira moved from 31st place to 15th in the standings. Driggers sits just outside the top 15 in the Heeler standings.
