Pay Tribute To Hall of Famer Roy Cooper This Memorial Day At Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas
It was a huge shock when one of the greatest of all time, Roy Cooper, left the world suddenly on April 29. The legacy he left was unlike many, qualifying for his first National Finals Rodeo in 1976 as a rookie before going on to become World Champion. Fans loved him, which is evident from the thousands of messages left underneath any post mentioning his name.
On Memorial Day, May 26th, it will be "Roy Cooper's Last Matinee Performance," as his family will hold funeral services at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas at 2 p.m. CST. In a post shared on Tuf Cooper's social media channels, the family wrote:
All your stories and memories have really shined a spotlight on the love our dad had for the world. It has been so uplifting to read them! Dad LOVED life and he LOVED people! We can’t think of a better way to honor him than to celebrate his life with all of you.
"Super Looper" Roy Cooper's ProRodeo career is unmatched, and many refer to him as the greatest of all time. He was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame 1979 after just three years as a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. In 1983, he would also be inducted into the National Rodeo Hall of Fame, as well as others.
The family has made arrangements with The Stockyards Hotel for those traveling from out of town to pay their last respects, and in lieu of flowers, they've asked for donations to the Roy Cooper Memorial, which is dedicated to helping kids learn roping.
It will be an emotional day for friends, family, and the fans, but a special one celebrating the life of a legend, and a legacy that will live on though his family.
