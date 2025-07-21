Rodeos To Keep An Eye On This Week That Could Have A Huge Impact On Standings
Rodeo Salinas is just finishing up and Cheyenne Frontier Days is in full swing. The two are drawing major headlines right now. However, many are alos making the drive to Utah to get to two of the best that the Wilderness Circuit has to offer.
Spanish Fork and Ogden are incredible rodeos. They not only have some of the best payouts, but the hospitality, atmosphere, and competition are some of the best in the business.
The drive from Cheyenne, Wyoming over to Utah is one of the most boring in the country. Nothing but flat country in a straight shot on I-80. Nevertheless, these two rodeos are so good contestants will make sure to get there.
Spanish and Ogden both add nearly $400,000 for cowboys and cowgirls to earn a piece of. Everybody who is trying to make the NFR, and many who are not, make it a priority to get to both of these as they only sit 87 miles apart.
Barrel racers especially love Spanish Fork. The committee takes extremely good care of the ground, so much so that you can't be slower than a 17.0 on a full standard pattern to even get a check, let alone win the rodeo.
Both rodeos allow the timed events (besides the barrel racing) multiple chances at money. They have two rounds and an average which gives them three chances to win checks.
The hospitality these committees offer contestants is unbeatable. The Wilderness circuit sure makes you feel welcome here as they make sure to feed you, give stalls (and shavings), plus their demeanor is just unmatched. Spanish Fork even provides meals multiple times throughout the day.
With this much money up for grabs, plus the amount that gets put in the pot from entry fees, there is no chance that the standings won't get shaken up from these two rodeos alone.
