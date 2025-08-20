D.K. Metcalf Landed a Cool New Movie Role Alongside Hailee Steinfeld
NFL wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has taken on a new role.
On Wednesday, the Steelers star was revealed as a cast member for Bourne Identity director Doug Liman's XR (extended reality) thriller Asteroid, which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival's immersive showcase next week, per Deadline. The short film chronicles a group of strangers who risk it all to travel to an asteroid for mining opportunities that could transform their lives.
Notably, the project also features Sinners and Pitch Perfect star Hailee Steinfeld, who married NFL quarterback Josh Allen over the summer; The Penguin's Rhenzy Feliz; Ron Perlman of Hellboy fame; The Americans' Leon Mandel; and Freida Pinto from Slumdog Millionaire.
Although it might be his most prestigious, this is not Metcalf's first foray into the world of Hollywood. The wide receiver also starred in an episode of Peacock's Bel-Air, and the Paramount+ original movie Secret Headquarters (2022), starring Owen Wilson, though he played himself in both.
Following the Venice premiere, Asteroid will launch on Google's Android XR platform, per Deadline.