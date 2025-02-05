Action Bronson Talks New Balance Partnership & Super Bowl Plans
Action Bronson is a one-of-one. The Queens native first came to prominence for his lyricism as an acclaimed rapper. Throughout his career, he's released numerous albums such as Dr. Lecter, Mr. Wonderful, White Bronco, and his latest Johann Sebastian Bachlava the Doctor.
A lover of fine cuisines, Bronson has hosted several seasons F***, That's Delicious, and The Untitled Action Bronson Show on Viceland. Both series document his travels as ”rap's greatest bon vivant" along with his crew Meyhem Lauren, The Alchemist, and Big Body Bes.
A self-proclaimed sneakerhead, Bronson has released several collaborations with New Balance, a brand that he’s loved since the days of his youth.
For his latest endeavor, Bronson will be on hand at the Pepsi NOLA Eats Fest on Friday and Saturday, February 7-8, ahead of Super Bowl LIX at Woldenberg Park.
Kicks On SI caught up with Bronson and spoke about his love of New Balances, partnering with Pepsi, and what makes New Orleans a special sports and food city.
I have to ask you about these New Balance 9990 V6s which are fire. When are they dropping?
I got two pairs coming, probably in April or May. I was the first one to touch that shoe. I was the one that showcased the v6 and brought it out into the world so I feel like it's part of me. The first round we did was amazing. But I wanted to come back to it and touch it the right way and give it that love again. I went off to war, and I came back. I want to give it love again [Laughs].
How did your partnership with New Balances come about?
I mean, I've been a big fan of new balance my entire life. That was my main sneaker of choice. I was like an alt-brand throughout the years. I've had close encounters but never really been able to get connected.
But then my man from Queens, Teddy Santis, took over a leadership role for the Made in the USA sector and made everything connect for me over there. It’s been a beautiful thing ever since. We’re not looking back. We’re looking forward now.
The popularity of New Balances is at an all-time high. What do you think of the brand’s resurgence?
I'm glad it's made a resurgence and it’s helping everybody. That means that we're going to be here for a long time. I'll tell you this, it used to be a jail shoe, and it wasn't that popular for people. But certain stores had them.
If you went to Doctor Jays, or if you went to VIM's, they would have these weird off-brand ones. They were the light number, and they were cheaper. But then, they had some of the most expensive shoes with these crazy designs that you would have to find in the running stores.
It’s all about being a deep-dive sneakerhead. Back in the day, I used to go searching for New Balances. There was no internet to look at, so you had to go outside to find them.
With the Super Bowl coming up, how excited are you to partner with Pepsi for the NOLA Eats Fest ?
I love football and I love that the fan fest will be in New Orleans to get the real experience of the city. When people go and they spend their hard-earned money to go to the Super Bowl, because it ain't cheap, you want to get all the extravaganzas leading up to it.
So Pepsi NOLA Eats Fest is one of those things. It's something that I would put together, and that's why I'm a part of it. Because you're putting some of the best things that the city has to offer.You're not getting just one vibe. You're getting the vibe of the city at a block pretty much. You get to try everything. It’s literally like a F***, That Delicious episode.
Where does New Orleans rank on your favorite food cities list?
We shot That’s Delicious there before and it was one of my favorite places that I've been to. We went to some dive bar and had red beans and rice, jambalaya, and just listened to a jazz guitarist play all night. He had some of the best guitar riffs that's ever been played.
It's an incredible city. We actually just went down there two years ago for the NBA Leather Tour. It's one of my favorite places. It’s the epicenter of cuisine. I'm partial to New York, but it's right there in my back pocket.
Lastly, what would we suggest someone order at Willie Mae Scotch House?
They have this wet batter that’s next level. And those white beans, they hooked me. The owners are wonderful people, and it was a magical time down there. It's a pleasure to work with them again. The other day, I made their chicken sandwich, and I couldn’t believe we nailed the batter the way we did. They drizzle whipped honey, right after the chicken comes out of the fryer. It's ridiculous. It's actually insanity
