Alex Bregman on Coffee, Cubs Dugout, and New Cleat Deal

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman is kicking off the new MLB season by partnering with Throne SPORT COFFEE.

Bregman joins a star-studded group of partners, including Patrick Mahomes and Breanna Stewart, as one of the faces of the premium, better-for-you coffee brand revolutionizing the ready-to-drink coffee space.

Bregman is starting the season with a new team, coffee supplier, and cleat sponsor. Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with the three-time MLB All-Star about his new partnerships on the eve of the 2026 MLB season.

Alex Bregman for Throne. | Throne

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What made you decide to partner with Throne over other coffee brands?

Well, I think it's a natural partnership. Throne SPORT COFFEE is focused on elite performance and daily habits. I've invested in Throne because I want to put good coffee in my body, so I can play for a long time, be caffeinated in a good way, and stay up for 162 games while feeling good.

And it helps with everything. Honestly, like, longevity. I feel that if we want to have longevity in the game of baseball, and play for a long time, we have to really take ownership of what we put in our bodies, and Throne SPORT COFFEE is a good coffee that.

Have you had a chance to convert any of your teammates to Throne yet?

I would say that Michael Fedele's been awesome. I've known him for two years. He sent coffee to me in Houston, in Boston, and now, here in Chicago, and all the guys in the clubhouse love drinking it.

This off-season, I was training with about 35 other guys. Every week, we'd get some Throne SPORT COFFEE shipped in, and by the end of the week, the fridge would be empty, so we'd have to restock. So, it's been a great partnership, and Chicago's a huge market for Throne, so now being in Chicago, it's just natural to partner with them to take our partnership to the next level.

The Throne SPORT COFFEE Latte lineup. | Throne

As a dad and athlete, how many Throne Sport Coffee drinks do you drink in a day?

Well, one for the athlete part, and about four for the dad part, because we're in the thick of it right now with the sleep schedules.

Switching gears to footwear, what can you tell us about your recent switch to Marucci?

Yeah, so Marucci just started doing cleats over the last two years, so I'm actually working with them on creating a cleat for 2027. So, I'm wearing the same cleat that I wore last year with Marucci.

Alex Bregman wears Marucci cleats. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Do you have any special colorways lined up for the upcoming season?

Yeah, I'm going white. I have the standard white that I like. Home and Road. Probably use those on the road this year, and then, at home, I'm thinking the baby blue. Like that, electric baby blue, and then, possibly, a yellow or something.

What shoes are you wearing casually off the field this spring?

I'm wearing a lot of Travis Scott's. Then there's some Amiri and Tom Fords.

Alex Bregman wears Marucci cleats. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last question: Who is the most stylish player in the Cubs' dugout?

Ooh, definitely not PCA [Pete Crow-Armstrong]. Nah, I'll go probably PCA.