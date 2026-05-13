Anthony Volpe's Season Debut for Yankees Went About As Poorly As Possible

Anthony Volpe had a rough welcome back to the big leagues on Wednesday.

One day after getting recalled by the Yankees from Triple A Scranton, Volpe made his season debut batting eighth and starting at shortstop in the series finale against the Orioles at Camden Yards.

It ... did not go well.

In the eighth inning, Orioles outfielder Leody Tavares hit a routine ground ball right at Volpe. He shuffled over to his left to grab it, but didn’t field it cleanly and bobbled the exchange. Volpe was too late on the throw and recorded his first error of the season.

Anthony Volpe error in his first game back pic.twitter.com/igSFcoF5iY — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 13, 2026

Volpe didn’t fare well at the dish, either. He went 0-for-3, flying out to center in the third inning, striking out swinging in the fifth and popping out to fellow shortstop Gunnar Henderson in the eighth.

It certainly wasn’t what the Yankees were hoping to see from the return of the shortstop once crowned as the next face of the franchise. Volpe’s error continued an ongoing trend of his struggles in the field, as he committed 19 errors in 147 starts last season—tied with Trevor Story for the most in the American League.

Why Anthony Volpe hadn’t debuted this season until Wednesday vs. Orioles

Volpe first appeared on a baseball diamond this season on April 14, when he played with Double A Somerset as part of a rehab assignment following offseason shoulder surgery. But once that rehab assignment was over, the Yankees sent him to Triple A.

In 18 minor league games this season, Volpe batted just .221/.276/.294 with one homer and 15 strikeouts. He struggled mightily at Triple A, whiffing 10 times in 39 at-bats.

But when José Caballero landed on the injured list with a right middle finger fracture earlier this week, the Yankees finally called Volpe’s number to join the big league club.

His season is not off to the start that would indicate much has changed for the 25-year-old. But there’s plenty of time to turn it around.

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